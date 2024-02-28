Tom Sandoval prevents Ariana Madix from selling her Los Angeles house | Entertainment





Tom Sandoval blocked Ariana Madix's efforts to sell their Los Angeles home. The 40-year-old star split from Ariana after his affair with Rachel Leviss – but he has now blocked Ariana from selling their shared home, claiming in court documents that she “fails to lay out sufficient facts to state a cause of action” against him. In court documents – which were obtained by PEOPLE – Tom insisted that sharing of their shared home should not be granted, observing that Ariana has “failed to mitigate the damages” she believes have suffered. Additionally, Tom accused his ex-girlfriend of failing to act “reasonably and in good faith” when she filed the lawsuit. The former couple purchased the property for $2.075 million in 2019. Earlier this month, Ariana revealed she wasn't ready to forgive Tom for his cheating scandal. The 38-year-old star accused her ex-partner of refusing to accept responsibility for his actions. Ariana said on 'Vanderpump Rules': “He still won't take responsibility for what he did. So calm down?! I'm not going to be like, 'Hey everyone, it's me Ariana on my Instagram story, if you guys could just' like, be nice to my ex-boyfriend who did all these things…' it's not happening.” Tom has spoken openly about his mental health struggles over the past year. And while Ariana has some sympathy for her ex-boyfriend, she also thinks he's only to blame for himself. She said: “I can understand that he had thoughts and feelings, but those thoughts and feelings are based on a situation that he created.” On the other hand, Rachel has already taken to social networks to apologize to Ariana. The TV star wrote on Instagram: “I want to apologize for my actions and choices first and foremost to Ariana, as well as to my friends and fans who are so invested in our relationship. There is no sorry, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)”

