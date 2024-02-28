Review: Bry's Filipino Cuisine Brings Island Flavors to Downtown Bellingham

With every table filled, the kitchen a blur of steam and flames, bartenders shaking cocktails, and groups of eager diners waiting outside, Brys Filipino Cuisine has gracefully evolved from a humble farmers' market and food truck staple to its physical future at 1151 N.State St.

We dined during their soft opening by reservation only, two seats, two nights. It didn't seem rarefied; it was quite welcoming and vibrant, just like the food that the kitchen prepares at incredible speed.

Brys Filipino Cuisine has been a regular presence at the Bellingham Farmers Market since 2020, growing more and more fans with each passing season. Moving to a permanent location can be difficult, with new restaurateurs often trying to include much more in their new menu than is possible. With that (and a craving for lumpia) in mind, we took our seats.

Lydia Evanger serves a packed house on Friday, February 23 at the soft opening of Bry's Filipino Cuisine. (Hailey Hoffman /Cascadia Daily News)

The narrow restaurant, with a small upper balcony, creates an intimate old town ambiance. Not much larger than Pelmeni or Cap Hansens, the space was bustling with chatter and the comings and goings of bartenders and servers. Without wasting time, we placed an order for lumpia, fried pork belly, beef adobo and the mysteriously named Bry-style salmon. In a flash, steaming plates of lumpia arrived in front of us.

Lumpia fried rice paper wrappers filled with pork, cabbage and a host of seasonings, served with a lovely mango chili sauce and citrus aioli brought immediate oohs and aahs. Alongside the traditional pork was the chicken lumpia, which has a lighter flavor, evoking more of the aromas and herbs of the spices in the filling. Missing that day (full in first place) was the vegetarian lumpia, but we have to move on.

Bravely, I first ate pork lumpia, the more traditional iteration, and was greeted with a toothy crunch and explosion of delicious ground pork. With the sweetness of the chili sauce and the acidic bite of the aioli, no flavor combination was left out. As noted above, chicken has more intensity with the flavor components, without losing the mouthfeel of well-cooked, ground meat.

Food writer Mark Saleeb takes a lumpia from the lumpia sampler served with a citrus aioli and mango chili sauce. (Hailey Hoffman /Cascadia Daily News)

Next was the fried pork belly, called lechon, slightly light and crispy, rich and flavorful. Fried pork belly is tough because it, by nature, goes from pure fat to pure meat. These were substantial 1 inch cubes, heavily salted with a nice flake salt. With no other spices in play, the flavor was incredibly bold. The quality of the pork belly shone here, providing much of that umami flavor that characterizes a good pork belly. Served with the same sauces as lumpia, these are a must.

Next, we tried beef adobo, not Mexican style, but rather the national dish of the Philippines. Beef (or pork or chicken), slow-cooked in soy sauce, heavily seasoned and flavored with bay leaf, makes a simple dish, with tender chunks of meat served over a generous portion of jasmine rice. The beef is bursting with flavor and as tender as possible without literally dissolving into liquid.

And finally the Bry-style salmon. What makes this style Bry? Presumably, it's the addition of a citrus Beurre Blanc, a classic French sauce that involves shallots, vinegar, white wine and probably a little rat in your chef's hat accompanying you to make sure you don't break the sauce. The salmon itself was grilled perfectly, the white butter was good enough to drink, and the accompanying sweet chili fried Brussels sprouts were to die for. To keep the plate funky and , a mountain of curry spaghetti squash brings a little sweet and sour to offset the white butter.

Food writer Mark Saleeb indulged in beef adobo (front), Bry-style salmon (back) and kawali lechon. (Hailey Hoffman /Cascadia Daily News)

For their first night, the kitchen was top notch. I had the opportunity to speak to chef and owner, Bryan Matamorosa, about the process of going from a food stand to a physical store and the development of the concept. Above all, he praised his experiences in the culinary arts program at Bellingham Technical Colleges.

I knew how to cook, but they taught me how to cookhe said.

With the food truck opening in 2019, surviving COVID-19 has certainly taught Bry's how to prioritize. Matamorosa revealed some cash flow details, with sales increasing almost 800% from 2020 to 2021, and a further doubling from 2021 to 2022, but didn't allow it to go to his head.

Although growth has been meteoric, it's clear that Matamorosa and his team of nine have been cautious in their approaches. He told me that the menu was built from the start with production in mind, for example.

I have not done it yet ! Matamorosa said as our conversation ended.

But if they can maintain the quality and care that I saw during this soft opening, it's just a matter of When. Filipino cuisine is generous and healthy, without any air of pretension. The portions are large, the staff is great and, of course, the food is excellent.

Bry's Filipino Kitchen is located at 1151 N. State St. in downtown Bellingham. The official opening is scheduled for Friday, March 1 and opening hours will be announced soon. Information: brysfilipinocuisine.com.

Mark Saleeb is a big food lover. Find him at instagram.com/eats.often.