Iyuno examines the art of subtitling during ITS localization





At the ITS Localization event on February 29 in London, Iyunos Niclas Ekstedt, Managing Director for Sweden, and Nicky McBride, Head of Global Business Development and Client Relations, will discuss the nuanced world of subtitling as part of the discussion The Art of Subtitling: Navigating Challenges, Workflows, and Quality Standards. Vanessa Lecomte, Head of Localization Operations for BBC Studios, will moderate this panel during which Iyuno explores the complex workflows, challenges and evolving quality standards around subtitling. Technology, distribution and innovation have come together to shape the future of the industry. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of the art of captioning in media localization, exploring the intersections of technology and services. Attendees can expect a deep dive into the art of captioning during the Iyunos panel, where they will explore complex workflows, challenges and evolving quality standards, McBride said. I'm excited to discuss the nuances of captioning, showcasing our innovation through distinctive crowdsourcing and workflow automation. Working with industry experts and content owners, our collective goal is to provide attendees with valuable insights into the art of captioning. Our goal is to leave them with a solid understanding of industry challenges, evolving standards and how Iyuno is at the forefront, delivering innovative solutions in this dynamic landscape. ITS Localization is the media and entertainment industry's premier localization event, bringing together the industry's leading language service providers, content creators, artificial intelligence and machine learning companies, and network executives to discuss the challenges facing face media and entertainment and share the latest solutions. to meet them. Attendees will hear from expert panelists and presenters who will discuss the industry landscape after a tumultuous time, how artificial intelligence, voice technologies and machine learning are playing an increasingly important role, and how Adopting intelligent and targeted cloud solutions can help achieve greater workflow efficiency. ITS Localization is presented by MESA in association with the Content Localization Council and the Smart Content Council, and sponsored by Dubformer, Iyuno, AppTek, EIDR, Blu Digital Group, OOONA, Papercup and Deluxe.

