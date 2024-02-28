Annual Banquet Benefits Guernsey County Community Development Committee





Support the Guernsey County Community Development Committee and attend its 14th Annual Winter Banquet on Saturday. Funds raised at the banquet will be used for the maintenance and repair of the Great Guernsey Trail as well as other projects addressed by the development committee. Tickets start at $50 with varying sponsorship levels available. The evening begins with a cocktail and a live show by Landon Boggs from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a catered dinner, a raffle and a prize ceremony. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com. The banquet will be held at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center, 7033 Glenn Highway, Cambridge. Symphony concert The Cambridge High School Concert Band will join the Ohio State University Symphonic Band for a performance at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center. The show will feature the school concert band followed by a performance by the OSU Symphony Band. Participation is free, but the group will accept donations. The show is scheduled to begin Thursday at 7 p.m. For more information, call the high school at 740-435-1100. Pritchard Laughlin is located at 7033 Glenn Highway, Cambridge. Fried fish There's something about warmer weather and having a fish dinner at the fire department that makes it feel like spring. Head over to Caldwell as the guys and gals of the fire department host their first fish fry of the year. The menu will include breaded Coleman fish, a baked potato or fresh cut fries, coleslaw, a roll, dessert and a drink, all for $15 per dinner or $20 for a container of fish only. Guests will have the option to dine in, carry out or opt for limited local delivery. Dining service will begin at 4 p.m. Friday and will continue while supplies last. For more information, call the fire department at 740-732-2802. The Caldwell Volunteer Fire Department is located at 215 West St. in Caldwell. Oktoberfest Enjoy a night out at COSI for those 21 and over during the third annual Columbus Brew Festival. Taste over 150 beers from over 50 breweries. The festival will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 9. Admission includes beer tastings and access to museum exhibits. Food will be available for purchase separately. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com. For more information, go tohttps://www.columbusbrewfestival.com or contact COSI at 614-228-2674. COSI, 333 West Broad St., Columbus. Logging event Make room in those kids' closets for new spring and summer clothes and more at the My Mommy Mart consignment sale in Marietta. The public sale takes place from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Shop discounted items on Monday or come back 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday to earn dollar. To learn more about selling or how to become a consignor, visitwww.mymommymart.com. Advance purchase passes can also be purchased online for Friday afternoon. My Mommy Mart will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 922 Front St., Marietta.

