This 52-year-old actor paid off his house mortgage after just 5 minutes on OnlyFans | Hollywood





“OnlyFans saved my life,” says Sopranos actor Drea de Matteo, 52. She is the latest celebrity to join the controversial site and claims she was able to pay off her house mortgage in just five minutes on the site. (Also read: Florida mother banned from dropping her kids off at school because of 'OnlyFans' ad on her car) Drea de Matteo is known for her work on the hit series Sopranos. She told the Daily Mail that she only had $10 in her bank account when she decided to join the site. She said her refusal to get the Covid-19 vaccine left her unemployed and without money to care for a relative with dementia. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Five minutes is all it took “It saved us. Only fans saved my life, 100 percent. I can't believe I'm saying this, but it really saved us,” she said, adding, “Anyone who wants to condemn me and belittle me, please do so. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in caring for two small children. » “They foreclosed on me and my house had flooded, so I was trying to sell the house quickly… before they took it,” she added. At the same time, I lost my mother and my other mother, who had dementia, no longer had money for her caregiver. I didn't know where the path was. She said sharing raunchy photos of herself was an idea that took her some time to get used to, but she appreciates the financial power it gave her. I continued to post more photos. I was like, holy shit. In five minutes I was able to repay [the real estate company] who kept the sale of my house, said Drea de Matteo. About Drea de Matteo Drea de Matteo was widely recognized and acclaimed for her portrayal of Adriana La Cerva in the HBO series The Sopranos, a role which earned her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2004. Her character , Adriana, was an important character and memorable part of the series, known for her complex relationship with the mob and its tragic storyline. What only fans OnlyFans is a content subscription service that allows creators to earn money from users who subscribe to their content. OnlyFans has gained popularity for its adult content, with many sex workers, porn actors and models using the platform to sell access to their content. However, it also hosts a wide range of other content creators, including fitness trainers, musicians, artists and cooks, who offer exclusive content not available on other social media platforms. The platform offers creators a way to monetize their content directly from their fans, offering a paywall that helps protect their content while generating revenue through subscriptions, tips, and pay-per-view features.

