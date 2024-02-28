Kate Winslet is 'spectacular' in this chilling satire

By Caryn JamesFeature Matching

HBO Max

Kate Winslet gives another remarkable performance as a scandalous leading lady in HBO's new series, an absurdist political comedy that hits uncomfortably close to home.

When the world begins to lean toward authoritarianism, you may attack that reality with anger or undermine it with mockery. The Regime, an absurd but close to reality satire, assumes that it is better to laugh to avoid crying. Starring a spectacular, funny and chilling Kate Winslet as the imperious chancellor of an unnamed fictional Central European country, the captivating series is a comedy that never ignores the real world dramas behind it all.

The show was created by Will Tracy, who co-wrote the most scathing satirical film The Menu and wrote for Succession . The Regime has more in common with comedies like Armando Iannucci's Stalin's death , less abruptly skewered than far-fetched. Chancellor Elena Vernham's speeches to the country begin with “My loves.” She speaks to her deceased father, founder of their right-wing political party, preserved in a glass coffin like Snow White. And at a formal banquet, she takes the stage to sing, off-key, Chicago's If You Leave Me Now, ready for karaoke, her husband on keyboard. But the series isn't called The Regime for nothing. Gradually, we see that behind Elena's stupidity lies a deadly desire for power. One of Winslet's gifts is making it seem like she's immersing herself in characters effortlessly, and she never so much as winks at the camera here. She makes Elena a woman who believes her own lies and illusions. In her mind, she deserves to be dictator and what's wrong?

At the beginning of the story, a soldier, Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts), is brought to the palace to work for the chancellor. The jaunty music of Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat (The Grand Budapest Hotel and many other films) suggests that he is a buffoon and sets the comic tone. But Zubak and his unit were branded “Butchers” for shooting into a crowd protesting conditions at a cobalt mine, killing 12 people. Elena likes that about him.

Her first ridiculous job is to satisfy her hypochondria by walking in front of her with a device measuring air humidity, because she is convinced that the palace is full of black mold. In its weakest moments here and among Elena's bumbling lackeys, the Regime can seem light to Iannucci. By the end of the first episode, however, we see that Zubek is a violent sociopath, with a Rasputin-like hold over Elena. We know Schoenaerts can be emotional in other areas, but here he gives Zubak a deranged look, signaling that the only question is how a lot of bad influence he will exert on the already corrupt chancellor.

The directors gently lure us into this rooster-eyed world that overshadows our own.

The Regime was partly filmed in Austria, in the sumptuous and gilded Schnbrunn Palace, the historic summer residence of the Habsburgs. Mountains are visible in the background, but geography is less important than geopolitics. While her country is initially under the economic control of the United States, Elena begins to play East against West and attempts to partner with China. As the story progresses and becomes more and more unbalanced, the series deftly balances comedy and drama, encroaching on real-world connections in a light-hearted way. Stephen Frears (The Queen) directed episodes one, two and four, and Jessica Hobbs (The Crown) the other three, and both directors gently draw us into this rooster-eyed world that overshadows our own .

Elena does not resemble a particular world leader but several personalities. Vladimir Putin inevitably comes to mind, especially when we see his rivals arrested and taken to prison, or his plots to invade a neighboring country, pretending it was his all along. Two years after the Russian incursion into Ukraine, the parallels are impossible to ignore. But there is also a touch of Eva Peron, more of the musical Evita than the story, in her glam blonde look and her balcony speeches to what she is convinced is an adoring audience. And many of his authoritarian tendencies are generic. She watches over ordinary citizens. She poses as a populist, giving a speech standing in a cabbage field to show her connection to farmers. She manipulates the media, telling blatant lies and giving garish performances, dancing and singing Santa Baby as her Christmas video message to the country. Good taste is not his strong suit. It wouldn't be a surprise to see her selling gold sneakers, like Donald Trump .

But the story gets darker and darker as it heads toward a sobering ending, not necessarily the one you might think would happen. Along the way, Hugh Grant appears in episode four as Elena's left-wing predecessor. Grant makes this character surprisingly cunning and complicated in just a few scenes. It's a shame that he only appears in this one, remarkable episode. Andrea Riseborough plays the palace manager, fearfully trying to please Elena in order to protect her grandson. Martha Plimpton appears in one episode as a US senator, whose face-off with Elena is a delicious model, on both sides, not to say what we mean but to be perfectly clear. Ah, diplomacy.

From start to finish, the Regime's view of real political life and the state of the world is deeply cynical, but it is not hard to believe.

The Regime is released on March 3 on HBO and Max in the US and April 8 on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.