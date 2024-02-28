Entertainment
Jeffrey Wright is one of the greatest actors working in Hollywood today
Jeffrey Wright is one of the greatest actors of our time. His work in American fiction has earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and is absolutely Oscar-worthy due to its delicate complexity. Let me dig into this, sorry, Wrights has been on my mind a lot lately because he's nominated for Best Actor, wow, and because I just went to LA to interview him for Masters of the Game . (It will be released soon.)
In American fiction, Wright essentially plays two characters at the same time. At first he is just Monk, a mild-mannered academic intellectual who has written many books that no one has read, and he feels like someone who has written many books that no one has read.
It goes to show that every time I see him on screen, I still believe Jeffrey Wright. Whether play Colin Powell like he did in W Or Commissioner Gordon in The Batman, I still believe Wright is the character. It’s an achievement because I actually know him.
We met in our twenties as young black New York artists, and we have both lived in the same Brooklyn neighborhood for the past two decades. I might pass him while walking to brunch. But when I see him on screen, I don't think, oh, that's my friend. Obviously, I know intellectually that I'm watching someone I know and respect, but his talent is so immense that I quickly get sucked into the character, and I don't think about the real man.
Movie
So let's return to American fiction. After a while, Wright doesn't just play Monk. When his novel takes off, a second character is created. Monk, by pretending to be someone else, becomes two people. He becomes Stagg R. Leigh, who is everything Monk is not; he's on the street, he's tough, he doesn't know white people and he's on the run.
In the middle of the film, Wright plays two characters at once. Both Stagg and Monk appear in scenes throughout the latter half of the film, meaning Wright must weave a performance in which he circulates between the two characters in single scenes, sometimes playing Stagg's character and then responding quickly but simply. physically as Monk. We can see that Monk is rolling his eyes at Stagg's success or at how white people are reacting to Stagg. He thinks they're stupid. But he's too involved to stop playing the role of Stagg. So Wright's performance in American Fiction is him giving a performance and also him giving a performance within that performance (because his character is playing a character). In all of this, one of the characters comments on the other in real time, so we see a dialogue about identity playing out through Wright's work with Monk and Stagg. It's super meta and one of the most interesting acting performances of the year.
Every time the Oscars come around, I'm always rooting for everyone Black. That said, I can definitely say that Wright turned in the best performance of the year, but it doesn't look like Wright will win Best Actor this year. Looks like it was Oppenheimer's year.
A good guide to what will happen at the Oscars is what happens at the SAG Awards, because SAG is made up of actors and the largest group of Oscar voters are made up of actors. I think of the SAG Awards as actors telling us who they voted for at the Oscars before the Oscars happen. At the SAG this year, they loved Oppenheimer. Never mind. (I hated it.) Either way, win or lose, Wright is undoubtedly one of the great actors in Hollywood today. It will get more leads and have a better chance of winning an Oscar.
Tour is a host and creative director at theGrio. He is the host of Masters of the Game on theGrioTV. He is also the host and creator of the documentary series podcast “Being Black: The '80s” and the animated show Star Stories with Touré which you can find at TheGrio.com/starstories. He is also the host of the podcast “Touré Show” and the podcast docuseries “Who Was Prince?” He is the author of eight books, including the Prince biography Nothing Compares 2 U and the e-book The Ivy League Counterfeiter.
