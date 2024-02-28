Rebecca Ferguson reveals idiot actor yelled at her on set, Dwayne Johnson defends his former co-star





Summary Dwayne Johnson defends Rebecca Ferguson after allegations of mistreatment on set, showing support for his former co-star.

Ferguson plays a key role in Dune: Part 2 alongside an all-star cast, including Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Johnson expresses admiration for Ferguson's strength in standing up to abuse, calling her “his guardian angel.”



Actor Dwayne Johnson defends his former co-star Rebecca Ferguson after claiming another actor raised his voice at him on set. Ferguson plays Lady Jessica in Dune: part twowhich will be released on March 1st. Co-starring in Dune: part two Along with Ferguson is a star-studded roster, including Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken and Anya Taylor-Joy. NOW, Johnson defends Ferguson in an online statement. Johnson responded to an interview excerpt from Ferguson claiming she worked with “an absolute idiot of a co-star” And “shouted at“Ferguson. Ferguson said no one defended her because “this person was number one on a call sheet.” Ferguson explained how she resisted this person's behavior, even though she unfortunately still had to work with them.

Johnson took to Twitter to support Ferguson. The actor said that he “love[s] see her stand up to bullshit.” The Rock later praised Ferguson, saying she was his “guardian angel sent from heaven“on the set, and that he would do it”I love finding out who did this.”

Unpacking Rebecca Ferguson's Claims

Ferguson and Johnson have worked together before over the years 2014 Hercules. Prior to Johnson's statement, some were speculating online that it was The Rock who had acted this way towards the Swedish actress. Playing the role of the titular Hercules and being such a major star, Johnson would have fit the description. It's comforting to know from this statement that it probably wasn't Johnson after all. Now that Johnson was almost excluded as a perpetrator in this case, other potential culprits have been identified online. Some believe the culprit is Tom Cruise, who starred alongside Ferguson in three Impossible mission movies. Others believe Ferguson could be referring to Hugh Grant, with whom she starred in Florence Foster-Jenkins. Ferguson is tactful in her statement in that she not only keeps her co-star's name anonymous, but she even uses gender-neutral language when talking about the person. Although a few of these prominent men appear to be responsible for this behavior, Ferguson's bully could also be a woman who worked with her on another film. Behavior towards Ferguson is worrying, but at least Johnson can probably be ruled out as a cause.

