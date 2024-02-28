Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson breaks silence after crack arrest





Peaky Blinders Actor Paul Anderson has broken his silence following his recent fine for crack cocaine possession. The actor, who played Arthur Shelby Jr. in the BBC detective series, was fined for possessing drugs, including crack cocaine, last month. Appearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on January 25, he pleaded guilty to four charges: possessing Class A crack cocaine, Class B amphetamines and two Class C prescription substances. The actor had recently shared a photo of himself that led some to speculate about his health, but the actor has now followed up with a new photo of himself on the set of the upcoming American Civil War drama series. The Gray House, and added a comment to reassure his fans. Back to business and back on set today, he wrote on Instagram. Thank you for all your love and concern for everyone. I was and have been completely flattened by the flu. Anderson also wrote: I also want to take the time to thank each of you all over the world for all the messages of love and support, I see you and I humbly and sincerely appreciate it. Always remember that no one cares about the truth while lying is much more fun than the truth. I'm back, don't worry about that. According to prosecutor Kevin Kendridge, Anderson was arrested in possession of the substances on Boxing Day, with police reportedly called to a north London pub after a customer smelled crack fumes coming from the toilet in which the actor had just been released (viaDaily Mail). Police reportedly found Anderson intoxicated nearby with a young man and a 17-month-old baby, and he was taken to a police station where they found crack cocaine, a package of brown powder that happened to be drugs. amphetamines alongside diazepam and pregabalin. The actors' lawyer, Moira MacFarlane, told the court: You will recognize the defendant from the very intense role he played in a recent television show. He is often recognized and does his best to please fans of the series by slipping into character. He got recognized that Boxing Day and tried to play for those people. And because of the lifestyle he leads, people often give him incentives. Macfarlane said Anderson did not smoke crack, adding: He found himself in an unfortunate position and should have had the strength to say no. The actor was fined a total of 1,345 euros following the incident. Peaky Blindersended in 2022 after six series. However, creator Steven Knight revealed in December that filming on the movie version of the series is expected to begin in 2024. I'm just working on the last bits of [the script] for now, he said. I just sit down at the keyboard and start. It's a bit like having a dream, for me. You're sitting there and all this stuff happens, and then you reread it and you think, “That's pretty good, but where did that come from?” The plan is to start shooting this in the middle of [2024].

