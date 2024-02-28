How Hollywood Should Absorb Tyler Perry's AI Warning After Sora





Madea may be the role that made Tyler Perry famous, but he's recently made headlines for playing another iconic female character. The tragic goddess Cassandra, known in Greek mythology for having the gift of prophecy but the curse of not believing her predictions, came to mind when Perry announced he was stopping an $800 million expansion on his Atlanta studio after a look at the new OpenAI software. Sora. That was apparently enough to convince him that text-to-video technology is doomed to replace hundreds of industry workers unless unions or government regulators intervene. According to legend, Cassandra vainly warned her compatriots that the Greeks' Trojan horse was not an innocent gift. Will Perry's own calls for caution fall on deaf ears in Hollywood? VIP+ analysis: why Sora is not ready to replace Hollywood Interviewed in the latest episode of Variety “Strictly Business” podcast if tycoon acted like Chicken Little, Steven Zeitchik, who often writes about artificial intelligence for his weekly Substack newsletter Spirit and ironsplit the difference, saying Perry was both a little hysterical and responsible. Listen to the podcast here: “I think he's hysterical about the idea that somehow we shouldn't build studios, or that we should worry that the entire industry will evaporate because one “A teenager can suddenly create the next 'Medea' or the next franchise that's going to resonate with people. I think that's an exaggeration,” he said.[And] I think he is responsible in the sense that we need to chart our course well before we do it. The idea that Sora and other similar software could lower the barriers to entry for creating high-end video content on a computer that once required spending millions on sets, cameras, actors and more is disruptive to say the least. But as Zeitchik notes, there's no guarantee that a potential flood of high-quality production values ​​will necessarily translate into high-quality storytelling, which could mean that the real artists that Hollywood pays the most to distribute become more valuable than ever. “The reality is that not only can these models not actually create that – they may be able to imitate it – but it's going to make these people even more desirable,” he noted. “People capable of bringing their artistic talent and humanity to the table will be even more valued. I don't think it's going to touch that level of content. “Strictly commercial” is Variety's weekly podcast features conversations with industry leaders about the media and entertainment sector. A new episode debuts every Wednesday and can be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher and SoundCloud. Variety VIP+ explores the AI ​​generation from every angle – Choose a story

