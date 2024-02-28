Rebecca Ferguson says idiot actor yelled at her, she cried on set





“Dune: Part Two” star Rebecca Ferguson revealed on the “Reign With Josh Smith” podcast that she was once yelled at by a co-star on set to such an unprofessional degree that she finally fought back and asked him to act only behind his back. of the actor's head. Ferguson did not name the actor. “I did a movie with an absolutely idiotic co-star and this human being was so anxious and angry because this person couldn't get the scenes out,” she said. “And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I was yelled at and crying when I walked off set.” “This person literally looked at me in front of the whole crew and said, 'Do you consider yourself an actor?' This is what I have to work with? I was standing there just snapping,” Ferguson continued. “Because this person was number one on the call list, there was no safety net for me .No one supported me. Ferguson said it was her first time speaking as an actress on set. She showed up on set the next day and told the actor, “Get off my set. You can turn off F. I'll work for a tennis ball. I never want to see you again. “And then I remember the producers came and said, 'You can't do that to number one.' We have to let that person be on set,” Ferguson recalls. “And I said, 'The person can turn around and I can act to the back of the head.' And I did. I was so scared. I feel it now when I say it. Ferguson finally told his manager about the situation, who told him, “You're right. I don't take care of everyone. I'm trying to push this person around because they're so unstable. “It was great from that point on, but it took me so long to get there,” she concluded. Ferguson did not name the actor. As her comments gained traction on social media, the actress gained support from Dwayne Johnson, with whom she starred alongside in 2014's “Hercules.” “I hate to see it but I love to see her stand up to bullshit,” Johnson posted on. “Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven to our set. I love this woman. I would like to know who did this. Watch Ferguson's full interview on the “Reign with Josh Smith” podcast in the video below.

