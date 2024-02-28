Good Times actor Buddy Duress dies at age 38 | Entertainment





Buddy Duress has died at the age of 38. The actor – known for his roles in “God Knows What” and “Good Times” – died in November 2023 following a “cardiac arrest due to a cocktail of drugs.” His brother Christopher Stathis confirmed the tragic news to People magazine. Duress's first acting role came in the Benny and Josh Safdie film “Heaven Known What” in 2014, having met Josh the previous year after being released from New York's Rikers Island prison after serving a sentence for drug trafficking. He had run away rather than attend an inpatient drug program and met Josh through a mutual friend before landing the role. After the film finished, he was arrested by police and taken back to Rikers Island. He previously told SSense: “You know, I still think about it. If I had done that show, I wouldn't have been on Heaven Knows What, and I probably wouldn't be an actor right now. It's the honest truth. I wouldn't.” After his release from prison, the Safdie brothers asked him to write a diary about his time behind bars, and they adapted his stories into “Good Times,” in which he starred with Robert Pattinson. He continued to appear in other films – including “The Mountain” and “The Great Dark Days” – before being arrested in 2019 for third-degree grand larceny. Return to Rikers Jail. The same year, while filming Cameron Van Hoy's “Flinch,” he was arrested for threatening to burn down his mother Jo-Anne's house. He was released on bail by his mother and Van Hoy, but shortly after he was arrested and brought back to Rivers for menacing and criminal possession of brass knuckles and a controlled substance. Van Hoy admitted he was “heartbroken” to learn of Duress’ death. He told People: “Buddy was pure electricity on screen. Working with him was one of the great adventures of my life. “He was a kind person who loved making films. Despite the difficulties he faced in life, he somehow managed to put them aside when it came time to work. “We became very close after the production of our film Flinch. I am heartbroken that his life ended like this.” He is expected to appear in the upcoming feature film “Mass State Lottery,” which will be released later in 2024. The film's director, Jay Karales, praised him as a “uniquely charismatic actor and a truly humble man.” He added to the outlet: “What happened was a tragic and frustrating loss of visceral talent. He lived like a cowboy and carrying the weight of that kind of life influenced his skills and performances to a great extent. way that made him irreplaceable as an actor. “He has unfortunately become the John Cazale of our generation.”

