Gibraltar's Kenzie Petty Takes on Survivor in Season 46 – Macomb Daily
“Survivor,” the groundbreaking reality television show, is set to launch its 46th season with a diverse cast of 18 contestants, each bringing unique stories and backgrounds.
Among them is Kenzie Petty, 29, from Gibraltar, Michigan, ready to take on the challenges and outwit, outwit and outlast the competition. Viewers can watch Petty's journey unfold beginning with the two-hour first season premiere on Wednesday, February 28 at 8 p.m. The show takes place in Fiji.
Petty, who lived in Gibraltar during his elementary and high school years, now owns a salon in Charlotte, North Carolina. No stranger to the world of salon glamour, she is also no stranger to taking risks and navigating the unexpected twists and turns that life throws at her. She shared some insights into her life, from running a successful salon to her experiences in the game Survivor.
Petty said his friends credit his positive attitude as the foundation of his success. I asked one of them, and they said: (You are) resilient, resourceful, motivated, self-reliant, adventurous. You know what you want and you achieve it. Forgiving, caring, reliable, fun, intelligent. You are inspiring; you build people.
Petty's journey has been anything but ordinary. Opening your salon was a monumental risk, undertaken with passion and determination. With no business degree and no prior knowledge of a business plan, Petty saw an opportunity when a lease opened up. The bet is successful and his living room becomes a place of creativity and positivity. However, as the business celebrated its first anniversary, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing a sudden closure.
Surviving the pandemic as a small business owner has undoubtedly been a significant achievement, but Petty's real pride lies in maintaining a vibrant and cooperative work environment. Despite the challenges, she describes her salon as “the happiest work environment in the world,” filled with resilient artists who inspire each other every day.
Of course, surviving the pandemic as a small business when so many people haven't is a big task. But maintaining a cooperative, enthusiastic and thriving place full of artists is an incredible achievement, she said. Big things are big, but it's the everyday that I'm most proud of.
Petty said she only started watching Survivor during the pandemic when a neighbor, a fan of the show, invited her to watch. I was absolutely obsessed after that first episode, she said. Petty eventually joined a Survivor Fantasy League group to watch the seasons unfold.
Despite years of watching the show from her living room, Petty said there have been many surprises as a contestant.
I went from the couch to Survivor in real life, she said. It was amazing how much happened behind the scenes of the show and how truly taxing it is to be a part of it.
When asked about the risks she took to make positive change, Petty highlighted her leap of faith as a salon owner. Her ability to adapt and persevere in the face of uncertainty is a testament to her resilience and resourcefulness, which will no doubt serve her well on Survivor.
Despite her friendly and optimistic outward personality, Petty said she has a dark side to her personality: She describes herself as a “Catan savage,” exhibiting a competitive and strategic side that could be her secret weapon in the game Survivor.
I think of some of those people who like split ends; some of them have to go, she said with a laugh.
Although the results of the show cannot be released, Petty will say she came away from the experience with a deep new sense of humanity.
Survivor was a beautiful and eye-opening experience. Humans are capable of so much, she says. When we set out to achieve a dream, we can do anything.
As the 46th season of Survivor unfolds, Kenzie Petty is ready to bring positivity, creativity and perseverance to the competition. Her experiences as a salon owner and her willingness to take risks make her a formidable candidate. Viewers can follow her journey when Survivor premieres on Wednesday, February 28. The first two episodes are two hours long, followed by weekly 90-minute episodes throughout the season on CBS and Paramount+.
Will Petty become the ultimate survivor? Only time will tell.
