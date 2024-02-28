Laapataa Ladies Celebrity Reviews: Kajol Calls Kiran Rao's Film Super Cool; Radhika Apte calls it warm and wonderful | Bollywood News





Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated second film Laapataa Ladiesfilmmaker Kiran Rao and her team recently organized a special premiere of the film in Mumbai. The event turned into a star-studded affair graced by several Bollywood bigwigs including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sunny Deol, Kajol, Aanand L Rai, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Radhika Apte, among others. After the premiere, which took place at BKC Mumbai, celebrities took to their social media to praise the film and express their admiration for Kiran and the film's team. Sharing a poster of the film on her Instagram stories, Kajol wrote, “Good luck @raodyness and #aamirkhan for this super cool film! » “This film is so wonderful and heartwarming and honest and funny and sweet and kind. It's a gem that you must not miss,” noted actress Radhika Apte. In a long post, director Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Sometimes you have to get lost to find yourself in many ways… This gem of a film story by Biplab Goswami, brilliant screenplay and dialogues by Sneha Desai with dialogues Additional Divyanidhi Sharma says: So many lines and scenes that touch us. Kiran Rao is a master at bringing out performances and nuances in everyone. Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and the icing on the cake is Ravi Kishann, he is so good. The casting by Romil Casting is top notch. Congratulations to Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios and Kiran Rao. “The film really speaks for itself! From the first scene, I was completely hooked. I can't remember the last time I enjoyed a movie this much. Every actor was perfect and Ravi Kishen, my favorite, knew how to master the humor as usual. Definitely check out this gem in theaters – you won’t regret it! ” wrote Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli. Actor and VJ Shruti Seth also praised the film on social media, urging her followers, “Drop everything and book your tickets for the most heartwarming and enjoyable film of the year.” Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishann and the entire cast are a treat to watch. But the biggest star of this film is director Kiran Rao. This is a film that will stay with you and make you smile long after the show. DON’T MISS IT.” Bollywood stars Sharman Joshi, Himansh Kohli, Konkona Sensharma, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Fazal, Sayani Gupta, Mithila Palkar, Babil Khan and Shruti Seth also attended the premiere. 'Laapataa Ladies' is expected to hit the screens on March 1. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

