Bollywood Roundup: Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan and more…
Sizzling Shilpa 'stuns' fans with sari dress photoshoot
Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday stunned her fans with her look of the day, as she wore a saree dress for an event.
The actress, who was recently seen in action thriller series 'Indian Police Force', also made a 'knock, knock' joke, synonymous with diva Sara Ali Khan, who is often seen sharing the punchline.
Shilpa took to social media and shared a series of photos in which she could be seen wearing a maroon colored satin saree dress. It was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. She opted for glossy lips, a contoured jawline, highlighted cheeks and thick eyebrows. For jewelry, she wore a locket and minimalist green earrings.
The look was completed with a brown clutch.
She captioned the post as, “Knock, Knock… Who's there?… Sari… Sari… Sorry, who?… Sari dress! #lookoftheday #ootd #workmode #eventdiaries.
Her husband and businessman Raj Kundra commented on the post saying, “My milk chocolate HOT. »
Shilpa’s younger sister and actress Shamita Shetty wrote, “Absolutely beautiful. »
Tabu commented: “Oh my God. »
On the work front, Shilpa next has the Kannada action film 'KD – The Devil' directed by Prem. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Sanjay Dutt.
Anil Kapoor reveals it was Sonam who insisted he do 'The Night Manager'
Mumbai– Anil Kapoor on Wednesday said it was Sonam Kapoor, his daughter and fashionista, who insisted that he accepted the role of 'The Night Manager' that won him praise not long ago so long.
Kapoor played oily arms dealer, Shailendra “Shelly” Rungta, in Sandeep Modi's Hindi adaptation of the hit BBC series based on John Le Carré's novel, “The Night Manager.”
Speaking at the Indian Digital Summit 2024 in Mumbai, Kapoor spoke about the changes in technology over the years and how it has remained relevant.
Speaking about how he stays in tune with Gen Z, he said: “When you have the right people around you it makes all the difference, it could be your kids, it could be your team. They can keep you connected with Gen Z.”
About Sonam and 'The Night Manager', he said, “She reads a lot of books. When I was offered “The Night Manager,” she told me she had read the book and it was fantastic. She insisted that I do the show.
Reflecting on how he connects with Gen Z, Kapoor said, “I make sure to keep discussing ideas with the youth. I talk to them a lot. This is what I did to stay relevant. Also, good filmmakers came to me and cast me. So, I was also lucky.
The actor also expressed his views on the age-old debate between South films and Hindi films and said, “I am sitting here because of the South. Most of my hit films are remakes of South Indian films. Be it “Judaai”, “Beta”, “Woh Saat Din”, “Mohabbat”, “Nayak”. I think all the big Indian actors have made hit films that were remakes of South Indian films.
Kapoor concluded by saying: “This debate has always existed. This is more the case today as some South Indian films, including 'Baahubali', 'KGF', 'RRR' and 'Pushpa: The Rise', have become huge hits. I believe there are great stories and great actors. These are all great Indian films.
Salman offers fractional ownership of his paintings, partners with art company
Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in Tiger 3, has partnered with an art company to make his paintings accessible to his fans and art lovers. This includes its Unity 1 and Unity 2 diptychs.
Unity is a reflection of the diversity, love and respect that characterize Indian society. Art company Artfi will split Unity 1 and Unity 2 into 10,000 fractions, allowing everyone to participate in their ownership through fractional ownership.
Unity 2 by Salman is painted in acrylic on canvas with a size of 152.5 x 76 cm.
Speaking about the development, Salman said in a statement, “I am delighted to be associated with Artfi in this initiative to make my paintings accessible, and I am happy to see that through this, my art will be shared with people of the whole world. .”
The deal leverages the power of blockchain technology and the popularity of Salman Khan's artistry.
Artfi showcased artwork worth a total of $25 million from renowned artists VS Gaitonde, Ram Kumar and Sacha Jafri.
Raveena Tandon is a picture of elegance in white saree for a wedding
Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon, who is an avid social media user, on Wednesday shared stylish photos of herself wearing a beautifully embellished white saree for a wedding.
Raveena treated her 8.5 million fans to absolutely enchanting photos of her at a wedding.
The series of photos shows Raveena posing in a garden, wearing a white saree adorned with pearls on the border. She opted for a matching blouse with large pearls.
For makeup, Raveena opted for glossy pink lips, black eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes and highlighted cheeks. Her hair was parted from the center and tied into a low bun, with white flowers on it.
The actress, who was recently seen in the web series 'Karmma Calling', wore an emerald green and white choker, matching ring, earrings and a maang tika.
She gave the tune of 'Tum Se' from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.
The post is captioned as follows: “White weddings…”
On the professional front, Raveena has Ghudchadi and Welcome to the Jungle next.
Arjun Kapoor talks about playing the villain in 'Singham Again'
Mumbai– Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who plays the antagonist in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Singham Again', says life has come full circle for him with this role as he begins his career by playing characters with shades of gray.
The actor also said that he owes it to Aditya Chopra and Rohit Shetty for believing in his ability to portray negative roles.
Talking about the same, Arjun said, “I started my career in the industry by playing characters with negative shades in 'Ishaqzaade', 'Aurungzeb' and after all these years, here I am playing a villain in Singham Again. While Aditya Chopra saw it in me to play flawed characters back then, now I thank Rohit Shetty for believing I could play a full-fledged villain in his ambitious and much-loved film about police universe. Rohit Shetty instilled confidence in me and was a guide every step of the way.
The actor continued, “These two people have been true mentors in my film career and I am grateful that a successful filmmaker like Rohit Shetty thinks that I could surprise people by playing a villain in Singham Again.
The actor said that playing the villain in Rohit Shetty's film gave him an opportunity to experiment as an actor.
I always wanted to experiment on screen and give the audience something different to watch. So, playing a nemesis of the cops in 'Singham Again' was an exciting opportunity for me. Like I said, I feel like my career has come full circle when I'm on the set of 'Singham Again'. I received a lot of love while playing negative characters early in my career and I want to get the same and more with Singham Again, he added. (IANS)
