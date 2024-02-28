Willy Wonka Experience actor says event featured AI-generated script, unknown character and no chocolate

The actor hired to play Wonka at Willy's Chocolate Experience event in Glasgow, Scotland, has shared more details about the calamitous ordeal experienced by attendees.

Comedian and actor Paul Connell spoke about the Willy Wonka event, titled Willy's Chocolate Experience, during an interview with a British media outlet. The independent. He confirmed that ticket holders had a less than ornate experience at the attraction, as it featured an AI-generated script, an “unknown” villain and no chocolate.

Unknown is an evil chocolatier who lives in walls.

“I got a phone call on Thursday basically saying, 'Congratulations, you're going to play Willy Wonka. We'll send you the script and the dress rehearsal will be tomorrow,'” Connell recalls of the moment he received the job. 'actor. “The script was 15 pages of AI-generated gibberish where I monologued about these crazy things.

“What attracted me was that I had to say, 'There is a man whose name we don't know. We know him as the Unknown. This Unknown is an evil chocolatier who lives in the walls,'” he added. about a fictional character present at the event. “It was terrifying for the children. Is this a bad man making chocolate, or is the chocolate itself bad?”

Experience visitors and online viewers have called the entirely invented character, who never appeared in any of Roald Dahl's books or the film adaptations, one of the most “traumatic” aspects of any the experience, with some people crying from the horror of it all, and others crying tears of laughter.

This Willy Wonka story is incredible. What is happening here? What part of the movie was that hahahahaha. pic.twitter.com/A66AxwYVhN Ben (@bene25_) February 28, 2024

It feels like it's traumatic, I'm afraid TR Mille (@Trmille) February 28, 2024

Oh man you can hear the tears starting R (@stay_away_losrs) February 28, 2024

I took some creative liberties here Christine (@ctine__) February 28, 2024

Wonka and The Unknown will be the couples' Barbie and Ken costumes this Halloween Noah (@NoahBrzek) February 28, 2024

these children at night after remembering that pic.twitter.com/rccQACVddz (@realonx1) February 28, 2024

the children of Glasgow's Willy Wonka experiment with drinking their quarter of a can of lemonade after seeing the Stranger come out from behind the mirror pic.twitter.com/WjZwThJkmu David (@dvd_brwn) February 28, 2024

Connell said he thought the script might make more sense during the dress rehearsal, but he showed up on location to find a mostly empty warehouse with a few plastic props. He optimistically hoped it would transform into an immersive setting before visitors arrived, but instead people were to enter a world of pure imagination (literally).

The Wonka actor called himself “Timothe Charlatan”, not Chalamet, in a Tic Tac video about the fiasco. He also revealed that instead of wearing a hat full of dreams he had half a pocket full of beans as they were instructed to hand out rationed sweets but not chocolate although they were presented as a “chocolate experience”.

“We were told in our experiment to give out one jelly bean. One jelly bean per child,” Connell explained. “That's what the kids got. No chocolate. There was no chocolate in that chocolate shop, and I really think they missed the point because if there's ever an event to sell chocolate, I'd say that's the one, but no, they went with just one jelly bean and a quarter glass of lemonade.”

House of Illuminati hosted the 35-ticket Willy Wonka Experience (about $45), which the group billed as a “journey filled with wondrous creations and enchanting surprises at every turn.” In reality, though, it would be a five-minute tour with a single bouncy castle, a rainbow arch, and a bunch of cafeteria tables scattered around an abandoned warehouse.

According to the BBC, House of Illuminati canceled the event halfway through its opening day due to customer complaints, leading many of its scorned attendees to call the police and demand their money back. The organization later released a statement on Facebook alert participants that refunds were being processed.

Willy's Chocolate Experience organizer and House of Illuminati director Billy Coull said STV News: “I am really shocked that the event did not meet people's expectations on paper. My vision of the artistic interpretation of a well-known book did not come to fruition. For that, I am absolutely sincere and totally sorry.”

Cover image credit: House of Illuminati.

