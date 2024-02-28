First Friday Comes to Hollywood – Odessa American





Roll out the red carpet and get ready to shine, as First Friday ODTX returns with a blockbuster theme. This March, the spotlight turns to the iconic Hollywood mural in downtown Odessa, which is set to undergo a glamorous restoration later this month. Embracing the glitz and glamor of Tinseltown, First Friday ODTX invites you to join the celebration of the magic of the big screen. Join Odessa Arts First Friday ODTX and Downtown Odessa, Inc. from 6-9 p.m. Friday in Downtown Odessa for a celebration of Hollywood. First Friday T-Shirt Contest: Spend $20 or more at any local store or restaurant during event hours and present your receipt at the Odessa Arts and Downtown Odessa, Inc. booth located at Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers (511 N Lincoln Ave. ) to receive a free gift. First Friday t-shirt. Special performance by Midland Festival Ballet: Midland Festival Ballet will perform Titania's Lullaby from their upcoming show A Midsummer Night's Dream on April 6 and 7 at the Wagner Nol Performing Arts Center, White-Pool House (112 E Murphy St.) at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Participating companies: Copper Key Gift (501 N Grant Ave.): Extended opening hours. Copper Rose Building (415 N Grant Ave.): Entrance hall: UTPB Artistic Department: exhibition of works of art. Copper Rose Vendor Market featuring: The Flying Pig Bakery and Confections, Sweet Stix, Vintage Savvy Style, Scents with Mrs. Denney, Betsys Place, TeeShed Boutique and Boss Queen Boutique. Courtyard (former Taco Republic space): UTPB Made student selling handmade products.

UTPB Made student selling handmade products. Basement: The Retro Game Hall will be open for extended hours and host tabletop and video game nights. Ector County Library (321 W 5th St.): Visit the library from 4-6 p.m. to celebrate the Dr. Seuss Craft Party and the Alliance of Therapy Dogs in Costume. Flair Taverna (2701 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy.): Live music from the band ZBD. Homemade Wines (400 N Texas Ave.): Live music. Joanns on 5th Flowers (610 W 5th St.): will be open for extended hours. M Elemental Therapeutics (419 N Jackson Ave.): 5 minute massages. McJacks General Store (411 N. Grant Ave.): will be open extended hours and teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters for a special surprise. NV Apples (606 W 5th St.): open for extended hours. Odessa Marriott (305 E 5th Street): Hollywood and action figure themed drink specials. Odessa College Greenspace (corner of East 4th St. and N. Jackson Ave.): Movie in the Park featuring the Super Mario Bros. movie. Food trucks. Patrick Clays Tavern (418 North Grant): $30 tattoos at Evil Ink Tattoos. Roosters Diner (615 N Sam Houston Avenue): special drinks. Sacrificial Needle Tattoo (1500 N Grant Ave.): Local sellers' market, live art demonstrations, $40 fine line tattoos, and additional specials on tattoos and piercings. Skalicky Ballet (118 E 8th St.): will host a free 30-minute ballet class from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Starbucks Downtown (305 E 5th St.): will host fan favorite Candice Harding for free typewriter poetry. White-Pool House (112 E Murphy St.): teams up with Midland Festival Ballet for two performances at 7:00 and 7:30 p.m. Midland Festival Ballet will perform pieces from its upcoming show A Midsummer Nights Dream on April 6 and 7 at the Wagner Nol Performing Arts Center. YPO Passport/Bingo Cards at participating locations. A prize will be awarded to those who visit the most places. Pick up your card at the Odessa Arts & Downtown Odessa, INC booth. *Waiting time to be modified. Like that: As Loading… Related

