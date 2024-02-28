Shahid Kapoor on being an outsider in Bollywood: I will bully bullies because they deserve it





Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor considers himself an 'outsider' in Bollywood. Kapoor's parents, Pankaj Kapoor and Neliima Azeem, are well-known actors, but Kapoor revealed that he had to make his way in the Hindi film industry without any help from his parents. In a new episode of No filter Neha, Shahid opened up about how he had faced “harassment” during his career and would no longer tolerate it. Shahid said that even though his father came from the film industry, he couldn't really take advantage of it to launch his own career. He said only “stars, superstars and directors” have that kind of power, not actors. A stranger in Bollywood The actor addressed the age-old debate around nepotism and admitted that opportunities are less for outsiders in the film industry. Shahid said that he became a known face only through his work and talent and learned the craft of acting along the way. The actor also candidly stated that the quality of cinema had deteriorated because people who were industry insiders or related to someone within the industry would get opportunities and not talented outsiders. Bullied everywhere Shahid Kapoor also spoke about coming to Mumbai from Delhi and being the odd one out in his school because of the way he spoke. Shahid said he had been treated like a foreigner all his life. I didn't have the qualities to be a camp person (part of a Bollywood camp). I was from Delhi and came to Bombay (Mumbai) and I was not accepted in my class. I was a foreigner because my accent was different and I was very mistreated for a long time. Then we lived in rented houses and had to change houses every 11 months. So I was in a new building, trying to make friends with people who didn’t know me,” he said. It was finally at college that he felt accepted and found friends. Shahid recalled that he felt the same way when he started working in cinema. I came into this industry and realized it's like school (It's like school). Foreigners are not easily accepted here. They have a big problem with how you got here. So for many years I had to deal with this. I don't like that camp thing. I think people who want to collaborate creatively should do so, and people who are comfortable with each other should do so. But that doesn't mean you criticize others and try to put them down or close doors to others. And I think as a teenager or young adult, I didn't have the confidence to fight back, but now if you try to bully me, I'll bully you right back. I will bully bullies because they deserve it. » Shahid was last seen in the romantic comedy There's such confusion in my body which also starred Kriti Sanon. The film collected Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) at the box office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/bollywood/news-shahid-kapoor-on-being-an-outsider-in-bollywood-i-will-bully-the-bully-because-they-deserve-it-694867 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos