Dan Lin to replace Scott Stuber as director of Netflix film





Dan Lin, the producer behind the Lego films and the new live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender has been chosen as the new head of cinema for Netflix, according to sources. Lin fills the role vacated by Scott Stuber, who announced in January that he would step down in March. Lin's name had been in the mix since the early days of headhunting, alongside former Disney executive Sean Bailey and Dusk producer Wyck Godfrey, among a handful of others. Bailey seemed to be the choice until he wasn't, as the Feb. 26 shakeup at Disney resulted in his departure after 15 years at the Burbank-based studio. Making a deal with Lin wasn't child's play. Lin remained strongly connected to Rideback, his prolific production company, and Rideback Rise, his equally robust nonprofit venture. The two entities proved to be stumbling blocks on several occasions when he was vying for top senior management positions. In the summer of 2022, for example, he was in talks to oversee DC film and television at Warner Bros., but those talks ultimately broke down over questions about Rideback. As part of the new deal, Lin will leave Rideback, leaving partner Jonathan Eirich and Rideback COO Michael LoFaso as the production company's new co-CEOs. Lin is expected to start his new job on April 1. Lin already has ties to Netflix. He produced a horror film in 2017 Death threat and the 2019 Oscar-nominated drama The two popes for the streamer. More importantly, he tackled the difficult and high-profile series adaptation of The last air Master, which just became a home run in its first few days, debuting #1 in 92 countries. He did Airbender for Bela Bajaria, who headed the TV unit and took over as director of the film branch in January 2023, when Netflix named her chief content officer. Lin began his career as a junior executive at Warner Bros. in the 1980s, where his work included The dead And 10,000 BC., before striking out on his own and founding his own production company. As a producer, his films have grossed more than $5 billion worldwide, including He And Sherlock Holmes films, as well as Lego movies. Lin enters Netflix into a very different landscape than his predecessor. Stuber, who joined the company in 2017, used his talent connections to make the streamer palatable to the Hollywood community. Once that was accomplished, he pushed Netflix to expand into blockbuster film territory, courting filmmakers such as Zack Snyder, the Russo brothers, Michael Bay and Rawson Marshall Thurber, and launching franchises like Extraction, The gray man And Knives out. Although the company has not publicly stated its film goals, those familiar with current thinking say Netflix is ​​cutting its budgets and the number of its original films.

