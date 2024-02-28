This 'Good Wife' Spinoff Is an Offbeat Murder Mystery SeriesExBulletin



Carrie Preston won an Emmy Award in 2013, as Outstanding Guest Actress, for her portrayal of a seemingly scatterbrained lawyer on the CBS series. The good wife. Her character, Elsbeth Tascioni, is really was a character. His conversations had a tendency to derail in unexpected directions. Her questions never seemed to follow a logical path, but they always had a purpose and she was extremely observant, almost uncomfortably so.

Michelle and Robert King, the editorial team that created The good wife to showcase the talent of Julianna Margulies, quickly recognized Preston's Elsbeth as a valuable supporting player. She appeared in six of the seven seasons of The Good Wife, and won him an Emmy there.

Then she came back with the same character in The good fight, which the Kings wrote as a sequel with Christine Baranski. And now there's a third series, this time putting Preston front and center. It's called Elsbethand all 10 episodes were written by co-creators Michelle and Robert King, with him directing the first episode.

So what are they doing this time? They transferred Elsbeth from Chicago to New York, where she was hired to officially observe and secretly investigate certain police officers. In her new job, she has so much latitude that she can even serve as an ad hoc murder investigator.

Elsbeththe series, is structured as Impassive faceor, even more obviously, Columbo. I've watched three episodes, and each one begins with the viewers witnessing the murderer commit the crime…and then, and only then, does Elsbeth enter the crime scene and begin putting the pieces of the puzzle together.

Like with Columbo, each episode features a prominent guest star as the killer of the week. For the first episode of Elsbeth no spoiler alert here, as the murder is shown in the opening moments of Stephen Moyer's Real blood is the special guest star. He plays a theater teacher and director who finds a way to get rid of his much younger former student and lover, making it look like suicide. When Elsbeth arrives at the victim's apartment, she ignores the corpse and heads straight to the bathroom where she searches until a detective notices her and objects.

Of course, the police aren't sure what to make of her. Wendell Pierce, this wonderful actor from Threadplays Captain Wagner, exasperated one moment, impressed the next, which is how everyone reacted to Elsbeth a long time ago. The good wife. Carra Patterson plays Kaya Blanke, an officer who quickly becomes a friend as well as a colleague.

But as for Columbo, the most important dynamic is between the investigator and the killer. Elsbeth, like Columbo, is persistent and understated. But where Columbo kept his theories close to his vest or his raincoat, Elsbeth almost delights in revealing his hole cards, to destabilize his main suspect. Preston and Moyer worked together on HBO True blood, and it's fun to see them together again here this time as adversaries.

In a time where so much television is so dark and depressing, Elsbeth stands out as a sweet and happy little treat.



Other episodes presented to critics feature, as Murderer of the Week, Jane Krakowski of 30 Rock and Jesse Tyler Ferguson of Modern family. Both bring a playful energy, clashing with Preston's Elsbeth and she really shines, with and without them, and carries the series with ease.

Plus, the show's New York locations add even more flavor and fun. All together, they do Elsbeth an undeniable throwback to an earlier era of television. But also Pgood face, who I love for many of the same reasons: great lead role; charming distinguished guests; decent, clever mysteries that are resolved at the end of each episode. And in a time when so much television is so dark and depressing, Elsbeth presents itself as a sweet and happy little treat.