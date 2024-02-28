Karina and Lee Jae-wook news reduces SM Entertainment's value by $50 million





Fans of aespasKarineand actorLee Jae-wookcould have sighed in despair or shed a few tears yesterday atannouncement of the happy couple just like the shareholders of the Karinas agencySM entertainment. SM Entertainment shares closed Tuesday at 77,900 won ($58.45), down 3.47 percent from the previous day. In terms of market capitalization, some 66.7 trillion won disappeared in one day, falling to 1.86 trillion won. Shares of K-pop agencies opened at 80,700 won, before falling dramatically after 10:20 a.m., when local news outlet Dispatch published an exclusive report that the two were dating. Shares fell to 76,700 won around 1:30 p.m. Although both parties have quite impressively admitted to their relationship without making the excuse of just being friends like many others, Karina's dating seems to have affected the actions of her agency, as she is one of the members principals of aespa, a fourth generation dominant girl group as SM Entertainment Fronts. Aespas' contribution to SM Entertainment's concert revenue this year is expected to account for 23 percent of the total, second only to NCT's 45 percent, according to a report from Mirae Asset Securities. This is even higher than some of the other well-known SM artists such as SHINee, TVXQ, Taeyeon, and Red Velvet. In terms of streaming revenue, aespa is expected to account for 14% of total revenue, placing third behind NCT (26%) and Super Juniors (22%). aespa is followed by Exo, Red Velvet, Girls Generation and SHINee. At 10:43 a.m., SM Entertainment shares rebounded, trading at 80,100 won. BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]

