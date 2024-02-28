Bollywood star Nora Fatehi signs with Warner Music





She will continue to be signed on T-Series for her projects in Bollywood. Nora Fatehi (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images) By: Mohnish Singh Nora Fatehiknown for her work in Bollywood, has signed a global deal with Warner Music Group (WMG), her first deal with a major global record label. The partnership aims to elevate Nora's international music career, collaborating with teams around the world to expand her fan base through various projects and releases. It is worth noting that she will continue to be signed to T-Series for her Bollywood projects. Sharing her excitement about the deal, Nora said: “My ambition is to become a global music star and performer, connecting with fans around the world. I want to use my diverse cultural backgrounds to create music and dance that brings everyone together! I'm excited to work with Warner Music to leverage their experience and expertise to help me achieve this goal. Nora is an extraordinarily talented artist, electric performer and cross-cultural superstar whose music reflects the rich diversity of her background, said Robert Kyncl, CEO of WMG. Her passion and ambition are contagious and were excited to help her reach new audiences, venues and heights around the world. Born in Toronto to a family of Moroccan origin and based in India, Nora Fatehi is fluent in several languages, including Darija, Arabic, English and French. She has a diverse fan base with over 46 million followers on Instagram and 21 million on Facebook. His music has garnered impressive numbers, surpassing 1.2 billion streams and amassing over 5 billion views on YouTube for his featured videos. In 2018, Nora made waves with her rendition of the classic Bollywood song Dilbar in the film Satyameva Jayate, breaking records with 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours. She notably became the first Arab-African artist to reach one billion views on a single clip on YouTube. Nora Fate's global music projects include collaborations with artists like Tanzanian singer-songwriter Rayvanny and British singer Zack Knight. His solo tracks, such as Im Bossy, have added to his musical repertoire, while his Bollywood songs, including O Saki Saki, Garmi and Dance Meri Rani, have collectively garnered five billion views on YouTube. His international performances at events like the Paris Olympia and the 2022 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony in Qatar have demonstrated his global appeal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.easterneye.biz/nora-fatehi-warner-music/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

