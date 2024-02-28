Entertainment
Squatters ransack Hollywood Hills mansion
A squatter took over a luxury seven-bedroom Hollywood Hills home and created fake leases to rent rooms to OnlyFans models, according to reports.
The real estate agents on the listing, Emily Randall Smith and her husband, told Fox 11 when they went to check out the house in January, they noticed something strange.
“We walked up to the property and the safe was cut off. And there was a mailbox that someone had ordered and installed. It was very weird, it hadn't been there before,” Randall Smith told Fox 11.
The couple called police when Randall Smith's husband walked to the side of the house and spotted a man sleeping inside.
Handyman turned squatter hunter describes nightmare scenario as migrants become familiar with housing laws
However, the couple said the police were unable to get the man to leave, so they waited for him to leave on his own and called the police again. That's when they learned that the squatter had allegedly drawn up a fake lease allowing OnlyFans models to create their content in the house and rent them rooms, according to the couple. They also allegedly organized wild parties.
“They knocked on the door and I guess a girl opened it, and she ended up being an OnlyFans model and I guess the guy who broke into the house started this whole thing and was renting these rooms to the girls,” Randall told Smith.
Police then escorted the woman, her dog and everyone's belongings out of the house. But the Smiths were left with piles of mess to clean up.
Randall Smith claimed the squatters left human waste around the mansion, cut cords to security systems and even installed their own Wi-Fi.
No one was arrested that January night, but Randall Smith hopes the person will be arrested.
GEORGIA REPUBLICS TARGET ATLANTA SQUATTERS WITH TOUGH BILL: 'NO MORE FREE RIDES'
A multimillion-dollar home on the edge of Beverly Hills was also occupied by squatters in January. Frustrated neighbors reported the group was partying all night.
California is not the only state experiencing an increase in squatter problems.
Georgia lawmakers are tackling Atlanta's squatting crisis with a bill that would make the act a criminal offense as neighborhoods around the metro area continue to assess the situation with their hands tied.
PENNSYLVANIA MAN PAYS RANSOM TO CLAIM HOME FROM SQUATTERS: “CITY REWARDS CRIMINALS”
About 1,200 homes have been taken over by squatters, according to the trade group National Rental Home Council, but because local law enforcement is bound by tenant rights laws, landlords have limited options for getting their property back.
“Or“Our country is so upside down in so many ways,” Flash Shelton told Fox News. “It's not just about squatters. There are a lot of problems that we need to solve, and I don't think we'll find a way to solve them.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Shelton gained international fame last year after posting a video showing how he turned the tables on squatters who had moved into his mother's California home while it was for sale.
Fox News Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for more information about the incident at the Hollywood Hills mansion, but has not yet received a response.
Taylor Penley and Hannah Ray Lambert of Fox News contributed to this report.
