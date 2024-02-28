Innovative pop-up summit will explore AlgoRhythms: the world of music and AI: IU News





Image courtesy of the Jacobs School of Music” src=”https://news.iu.edu/live/image/gid/2/width/500/height/500/10992_Social_Media_Square_003.rev.1709059926.jpg” title=”Social Media Square 003″ srcset=” https https://news.iu.edu/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/height/500/10992_Social_Media_Square_003.rev.1709059926.jpg 2x” data-max-w=”1000″ data -max -h=”1000″ loading=”lazy”/> AlgoRhythms: The World of Music and AI will take place March 29-30 on the Bloomington campus. Image courtesy of the Jacobs School of Music BLOOMINGTON, Ind. Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music, in collaboration with partners on campus and within the Bloomington community, will explore the profound impact of generative artificial intelligence on the music landscape with AlgoRhythms: the world of music and AIa dynamic pop-up summit taking place March 29-30. This groundbreaking event will feature exploration, celebration and discussions of the evolving creative landscape. Contemplation and discussion with academics and industry leaders will focus on questions such as What does it mean to be an artist or music composer in the age of AI? and Who will own the AI-generated music? Registrations are now open. Participation in the summit is free. Highlights of the event include: Thought-provoking panel discussions led by industry luminaries on crucial topics such as copyright law in the AI ​​era, AI tools to empower artists, startups in the field of music and AI and emerging creativity in AI.

Networking opportunities to connect with leading national thinkers, startups and lawyers in IU/Bloomington's vibrant creative ecosystem. Attendees will have the opportunity to foster collaborations that bridge the gap between music, technology and law.

Hybrid sessions with a mix of in-person sessions and online engagement via Zoom, ensure accessibility and participation of a diverse audience. The summit aims to be a catalyst for partnerships that fuel innovation through collaborations between the Jacobs School of Music, IU Innovates, Maurer School of Law, Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering, Eskenazi School of Art , Architecture + Design, and the ONeill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, as well as the IU Herron School of Art and Design in Indianapolis. The collaboration extends to Bloomington's creative community through a strategic partnership with Dimension Mill and Rock Paper Scissors. Abra K. Bush, David Henry Jacobs Bicentennial Dean of the Jacobs School of Music. Photo courtesy of the Jacobs School of Music The Jacobs School of Music AI Summit puts us at the forefront of the conversation about how musicians can and will leverage machine learning, while exploring the challenges we might face with this technology in rapid development, said Abra Bush, bicentennial dean of David Henry Jacobs. from the Jacobs School of Music. We hope the initiative will be a catalyst for ongoing conversations and creative activity within IU and the broader Bloomington community, as well as among the many people living across the country, who are eager to hear from some of the leading thinkers, innovators and creators. in the music AI space. As a leader in AI Research, IU takes a human-centered approach to studying and advancing emerging technologies to improve communities in Indiana and beyond. The Trusted AI Initiative, the Ostrom Workshops The AI ​​governance effort and the new Indianapolis IU Artificial Intelligence Consortium are just a few examples of how IU is exploring the challenges and opportunities of AI, including in the arts. Bloomington has tremendous potential to become a national leader in the music technology sector, Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thompson said. We're home to world-class musicians at the Jacobs School of Music, cutting-edge music publishing and distribution at Secretly Canadian, and music industry experts at Rock Paper Scissors. At the center of all this musical innovation, we also have a world-class technology innovation hub at IU Luddy, as well as exceptional entrepreneurial support organizations like IU Innovates and The Mill. These are just a few of the strengths of our community that position us as a leader in music technology. The AlgoRhythms Summit will be a catalyst for new collaborations that will advance the growth of creative arts in our community.

