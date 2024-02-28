UT alumnus Drew Drake, hip-hop artist, delivers slam poetry performance on black identity with playwright Keenan Scott II | Entertainment

On Monday, February 26, UT alumnus and hip-hop artist Drew Drake and poet playwright Keenan Scott II delivered stunning performances during their show Slam Narrative, where they explored the intersectionality between slam poetry and the theater.

Their experiences, both pleasant and painful, came through in every word they spoke. Through the use of literary devices and rhythms, they weaved a narrative of stories about identity and blackness. They had a lot to say about the experience of being black in America and how it influenced their art.

Drake is a UT alumnus who graduated in 2016. He returned to UT this semester as a professor in the theater department and also stars as Father in this year's series The Giver at Clarence Brown Theatre. He's even teaching a course next semester called Theater and Social Justice.

In Drake's poems, he tells stories about his grandmother and her memories, criticizes toxic masculinity, highlights problems that can persist in black families, and calls out the racism that underpins our education system.

In Scott's plays, he talks about his dreams, the poverty and suffering that exists in poor black communities, and the times when we feel empty. He said that our contradictions are what make us human.

Madison Wall, a freshman nursing student and employee at the Clarence Brown Theater, was fascinated by the show.

I was really engaged, even though I wasn't too interested in poetry, Wall said. I thought all the pieces were really powerful. Even though I couldn't relate to the experience of racial discrimination, the way they talked about it and described it was really powerful.

After finishing their presentation, Drake and Scott sat down and talked about Scott's origins in playwriting and slam storytelling as an art form.

Slam storytelling is the use of slam poetry in a narrative form, with its roots in African folklore. When working with actors, Scott must strive to introduce them to the art of slam poetry. This is one of the ways he creates a slam narrative.

Most poets are actors by nature, especially in slam poetry, Scott said.

Scott's play, Thoughts of a Colored Man, arrived on Broadway in 2021 after an unfortunate delay in 2020. The play details the lives of seven black men in Brooklyn, with each character going through their own story before finally converging. It’s a story with many questions of identity and community. Amsterdam News hailed it as the most important piece of the 21st century.

When Scott started writing in 2006, he felt left out. It was clear to him that the curriculum taught at the time was not designed for an African-American man. He says he'd rather create what he doesn't see than complain, so he started writing the stories he wanted to see.

It felt like we weren't being trained to be our best selves, Scott said. We were trained to fit into this stereotypical box.

Scott graduated from UT in 2009 in the middle of the recession, so he made a living working many different jobs while working on his play with Howard University. Eventually, the play made it to Broadway. He said he had a lot of fun producing Thoughts of a Colored Man when he started pitching it, and to date he has more than 100 drafts of it.

Our experiences were very common as young black men in America, Scott said.

Some artists who have inspired Scott include Spike Lee, Langston Hughes and Nikki Giovanni. He works on many projects, so he can move on to another when the writers block hits. Hitting a wall, he consumes other works of art before returning to his own.

Scott has acted as a writer, actor, director and producer. Exercising these different roles allowed him to see his writing from different angles. When it comes to taking action, he says one of the most important factors is being prepared.

I like actors who come to the table with choices, Scott said. I don't know what will work if you don't show up fully.

At the moment, Scott has many exciting projects in store, including working with television and film, in the hopes of getting the green light. He may return to the Clarence Brown Theater in the future.