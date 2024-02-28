Bollywood Newswrap, February 28: Haldi PICS by Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani; Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant begins pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva





A bunch of exciting news from the Bollywood industry has arrived in the first section today, February 28. First, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani treated their fans and followers to cute pictures from their fun-filled and love-filled haldi ceremony. On the other hand, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant kicked off their pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva in Jamnagar. Quickly browse today's top 5 Bollywood news stories. Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for February 28, 2024 1. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani drop Haldi photos Days after their dream wedding in South Goa, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared their photos from the Haldi ceremony. They made a collaborative post on their Instagram accounts and posted their fun haldi photos. In the photos, the couple can be seen slathered in Haldi. Sharing the photos, they captioned it: “Love and laughter (yellow heart) #haldi.” 2. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant kick off pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot soon. The couple kicked off their pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva in Jamnagar. In the photos, the soon-to-be-married couple Mukesh Ambani can be seen performing Anna Daan at Jogwad village near Reliance township in the city. 3.Anant Ambani praises his fiancé Radhika Merchant for THIS reason In an interview with India Today, Anant Ambani praised his fiancee Radhika Merchant and called her his dream person, for being his constant support, especially during his battle with health issues. He said: Radhika was a strong pillar of support during my difficult times as I battled health issues. Even my parents never made me feel sick. Even when doctors gave up on things, they never did. Also, Radhika gave me strength. 4. Emraan Hashmi opens up about nepotism In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Emraan shared his views on nepotism. He said: “There is definitely a benefit for people in the industry to find forays or just get your foot in the door whenever you want… just see your dreams come true. But ultimately, it's the public who decides. For my part, I had the privilege of being part of a cinema family. I probably didn't have the big launch that other child stars would have had, but it was easy. 5.Anupam Kher reveals his mother is unaware of Satish Kaushik's death In a recent interview with ETimes, Anupam Kher revealed that his mother is still unaware of the news of Satish Kaushik's death. He shared, “My mother doesn't know yet that Satish Kaushik is no more. Because on the evening of March 7, my mother was telling me to call him for dinner, and I told her that I will call him on 9th or 10th of March. And he died the night of the 8th. So, I didn't have the heart to tell my mother that he is no more, so she still doesn't know, and I hope it stays that way. She won't be able to cope with it.” Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news! READ ALSO : WATCH: Bipasha Basu Posts Adorable Video of Her Daughter Trying to Spell Her Own Name Devi; the fans are all heartfelt

