Rebecca Ferguson says actor yelled at her, The Rock wants to know who

Which actor was ever verbally abusive to 'Dune: Part Two' star Rebecca Ferguson? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would like to know. Ferguson, 40, revealed the the podcast “Reign with Josh Smith” that she once worked on a movie with an “absolute idiot of a co-star” who made her cry by yelling at her on set. The co-star “was so angry and insecure” because they “couldn't get the scenes out,” Ferguson said, adding, “I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I was yelled at and I was crying walking off set.” Ferguson alleged that the unnamed co-star berated her in front of the entire crew, saying, “Do you consider yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with? What is this?” But because that actor was No. 1 on the call list, Ferguson said she had “no safety net” and no one supporting her on set. Regardless, Ferguson recalled standing up to his co-star the next day by telling them to “get off my set”, declaring: “I'm going to work to get a tennis ball. I never want to see you again .” Despite being told by producers that the actor had to stay on set, Ferguson said she was now playing in the back of their heads. See the full “Dune: Part 2” cast:Who plays Paul, Chani, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the 2024 sequel? Ferguson never named the film or co-star in question, and his comments quickly sparked a guessing game as fans looked through his filmography and tried to deduce who the culprit might have been. The actress is known for playing Ilsa Faust in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise and has also starred in films like “The Greatest Showman” and “Doctor Sleep.” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who worked with Ferguson on “Hercules” in 2014, quickly stepped in. post onformerly Twitter, Johnson said he “hated to see it” but loved that Ferguson stood up for himself. “Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven to our set,” he wrote. “I love this woman. I would like to find out who did this.” Dwayne Johnsonon how his 'Forrest Gump life' inspired the NBC sitcom 'Young Rock' On the podcast, Ferguson described being “so scared” about confronting her co-star and noted that feeling came back to her as she told the story. According to her, however, the incident was a turning point in her career, leading her to continue defending herself in the future. “From that point on, I never let myself get to the point where I went home and left wondering, 'Why did this happen?'” she said. Ferguson returns as Lady Jessica in “Dune: Part Two,” which hits theaters Friday, after starring last year in “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One” and the Apple TV+ series “Silo.”

