It's a familiar scene in many Hollywood films and shows set in feudal Japan: a white foreigner is given a katana and taught by a samurai how to use it, often in an inspirational montage set to soaring music. He adopts the traditional weapon and begins to master it, perhaps even eclipsing his humble Japanese teacher. This is the kind of scene Shogun showrunners Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo were hesitant to use him in their FX samurai epic.

One of the clichés we wanted to get around is the classic scene of putting a stranger in a foreign country, putting a gun in the character's hand. We were so tired of that scene,” says Marks. Reverse.

I turned to him, I asked him: How many times have you shot this scene during your career? And he said: So many times.

No one knows this scene better than Shogun star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada. Although his career in Hollywood dates back more than two decades and his career in Japan and Hong Kong goes back even further, Sanada spent most of his time dressed in a kimono and playing second fiddle to white protagonists brandishing samurai swords. But in Shogun, Sanada is both leader and producer. And it was to Sanada that Marks and Kondo, keenly aware they were tackling a story they didn't know, turned most often for advice. So when they started filming that dreaded training montage, they asked Sanada about it.

Hiroyuki Sanada in Shogun. Effects

The result, in Shogun, is a scene that does not adhere to stereotypes. Instead, there's a comedic twist on the training sequence centered around the show's white protagonist, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis). Our actors were really willing to play where it felt like it was just futile. No one will master anything in an edit, Marks says.

This is one of several minor changes Marks and Kondo made to their adaptation of Shogun, based on James Clavell's 1975 novel. The novel, set around 1600 and loosely based on the historical exploits of English navigator William Adams, was a model for the outsider in a strange country story that proliferated throughout Hollywood . The story follows Blackthorne (Jarvis), who is shipwrecked in Japan and becomes embroiled in a treacherous plot centered around Lord Toranaga (Sanada), a powerful daimyo whose political rivals seek to destroy him.

Clavell's novel spawned a 1980 miniseries starring Richard Chamberlain and Toshiro Mifune which would have helped popularize sushi in the United States, while its iconic book cover depicting a white man in a kimono is a staple on many parents' nightstands. For my part, what I knew was the silhouette of the book. And the silhouette of that cover was something I had complicated feelings about, Marks says.

Kondo, Mark's wife and producing partner, didn't feel the same hesitation when the project came to them as part of Marks TV's deal with FX. I saw the book on our coffee table and said, Oh, this is perfect. As a person of Japanese descent, this is my opportunity. I would love to talk about my culture, says Kondo Reverse.

Cosmo Jarvis is the stranger in a strange land, John Blackthorne. Effects

Marks and Kondo realized their limitations as people who did not grow up surrounded by Japanese culture and history. Justin and I had to learn to say, OK, if this isn't our story, if this culture isn't ours, how can we approach it? Who do we invite into the process who knows best how to speak to this culture? Kondo said.

The answer was Hiroyuki Sanada. Sanada had worked as a child actor since the 1960s, but he became best known to international audiences for his roles in Hollywood productions like The last Samourai, Lost, Westworld, Avengers: Endgameand more recently, John Wick: Chapter 4. Sanada came on board for the first time Shogun as a star, but quickly became a producer as well. It was not an empty title; Marks and Kondo wanted to make him a real collaborator. You're talking about an actor who, for the last 25 years in the United States, has been sort of a surrogate or default ambassador for his own culture, Marks says.

I thought it was a great opportunity to make an authentic samurai drama in Hollywood.

Authenticity was of the utmost importance to Sanada, who enthusiastically brought his knowledge and expertise to the production. I wanted to present our culture correctly to the world, says Sanada Reverse. So when they asked me to [produce]I thought it was a great opportunity to make an authentic samurai drama in Hollywood.

Sanada assured Shogun was made with a Japanese team expert in wigs, costumes, props and even masters of historically accurate gestures. Each department had an expert consultant on samurai films. Sanada even brought in young actors from the Japanese film and television industry, many of whom had never acted in an English-language production before.

Much of this is aimed, in his words, at the younger generation, Kondo says. All the young actors, a lot of them, signed on to work with him. Its journey has been 25 years of building, building, building quietly.

Anna Sawai signed on after seeing how nuanced her character, Lady Mariko, was. Effects

Despite all the work he had to do behind the scenes, Sanada managed to put on one of his best and most complete performances in Shogun. As Lord Toranaga, he is both shrewd and sympathetic, cautious and vulnerable. Although Blackthorne is the de facto protagonist, Sanadas Toranago feels like the real hero, the respected nobleman around whom the story revolves. Sanada has the easy charisma of someone who knows he's the star and, perhaps because he knows how much work has gone into making the show authentic, he could relax in front of the camera. In front of the camera, I felt relaxed and free, says Sanada. I can focus on the present moment and just have fun.

The rich stable of Japanese characters, each with their own schemes and motivations, are part of Shoguns call. Tadanobu Asano, Sorely Underused as Hogun in Marvels Thor films, gets to flex his muscles playing the foul-mouthed and brutal warlord Kashigi Yabushige. Anna Sawai, recently seen on Apple TV+ Monarch, plays an enigmatic noblewoman who Sawai was happy to see not reduced to submissive stereotypes. For me, Mariko really seemed like a character that I hadn't seen in the past, says Sawai. Reverse.

The public can follow Blackthorne [in] watch Japanese culture and learn with it.

Marks and Kondo's goal was to adapt Shogun with a contemporary brush that would tone down the exoticism of the original story and flesh out the Japanese perspective. I think the Western eye looking at this series may have certain expectations, and then we can just say: No, we're going to hit you with a very different range of characters than we've seen in these types of stories before, Marks. said.

Through these rich, complicated characters and their deep dedication to authenticity, the team behind Shogun This more than justifies telling a story that has already been told. More than the Game Of Thrones comparisons, of which Marks and Kondo were flattered, the hope is that Shogun will immerse audiences in this time and place in Japanese history.

The public can follow Blackthorne [in] look at Japanese culture and learn with it, Sanada said. It's also a great journey for the audience, I think.

Shogun premieres its first two episodes today on FX and Hulu. New episodes will air weekly on Tuesdays.