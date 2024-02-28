Entertainment
Willy Wonka Disaster actor says even the script was generated by AI
Over the weekend, organizers of what was described as a 'Willy Wonka experience' in Scotland tricked unsuspecting parents into bringing their children to a truly magical event using clearly AI-generated Promotional material.
The $44-a-ticket experiment fell far short of the fantasy landscapes imagined by an AI, with cheap props populating a dirty warehouse near downtown Glasgow.
And the more details are revealed, the more the event's failure seems inextricably linked to AI. In fact, insiders say, even the actors' scripts were generated by AI.
Local actor and comedian Paul Connell explained on TikTok how he was hired to be one of three Willy Wonkas, not just one, tasked with entertaining the children at the event.
“Instead of having Timothe Chalamet,” Connell said, referring to the actor who recently starred in a “Wonka” film adaptation, “they had Timothe Charlatan.”
Connell says his script seemed to be made up “largely of AI-generated gibberish,” he said in his video.
“One of my favorite phrases was: ‘There is a man who lives here, his name is not known so we call him the Unknown,’” he recalls. “'The Unknown is an evil chocolatier who lives in walls.'”
Even more disconcerting, the AI predicted in the script that visitors would respond with delight to the wonders around them.
A different scenario sharing by author Samas O'Reilly on Bluesky is equally confusing, with stage directions dictating “in detail how delighted the audience will be,” O'Reilly wrote. THE Original PDF wassharing by a British tabloid THE Daily Mail.
“Audience members interact with interactive flowers, offering compliments, to which the flowers respond with pre-recorded whimsical thanks,” the script reads.
“The scene ends with the audience fully immersed in the interactive and magical experience, laughter and joy filling the air,” he continues.
As seems obvious in hindsight, none of this happened and the event was a catastrophic failure. He allegedly made the children cry and the parents called the police. An image of an actor has gone viral under the name “Meth Lab Oompa Loompa”.
The event is a warning for artists looking to cut corners on AI tools. Sure, AI can create fantastic visuals and effortless dialogue, but if the audience calls BS, the blowback can be extremely embarrassing.
Either way, the creatives behind the event seem woefully unprepared. In a tracking videofor example, Connell remembers being asked to “suck up the Unknown with a giant vacuum cleaner.”
After being blocked by organizers who didn't have a vacuum cleaner to give him and told him to “improvise” instead, Connell was completely blindsided.
“You either have a vacuum cleaner or you don’t,” he said.
Connell wasn't the only actor surprised to find that the props promised by the script didn't actually exist.
“There were parts of the script where we thought it sounded really good, because there were supposed to be interactive elements,” she told the Daily Mail. “There was a moment in the script where it was like if you touched the grass, it would start laughing, and you thought there were sensors in it, that would be really cool.”
“There was supposed to be bubble machines, there was supposed to be floodlights, there was supposed to be so much more, which was promised,” Fogarty added.
House of Illuminati is run by Billy Coull, who has self-published 17 books on Amazon that were most likely also generated by AI.
As rolling stone reportsCoull appears to be the company's only official employee and has since deleted several of his social media accounts, including a YouTube and LinkedIn profile, where he describes himself as a business-savvy life coach.
The dust has always settled. Many, if not all, actors who were promised hundreds of dollars for their time have yet to be paid, according to Connell.
The company has since promised to refund its customers, but it remains to be seen whether they will all actually be refunded.
As well as making innocent children cry, the Willy Wonka disaster also proved to be a major source of embarrassment for the cast, with Connell resorting to making light of his experience.
“It was a world of imagination in that you had to imagine that it wasn’t a dirty warehouse,” Connell joked in one of his videos.
