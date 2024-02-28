New Sales Director Joins Lawrenceburg Event Center and Hollywood Casino





Christy King of Dearborn County brings 25 years of sales experience to the Cincinnati market. (Lawrenceburg, Indiana) – Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg and the Lawrenceburg Event Center have hired a new sales director to oversee group sales efforts at both downtown Lawrenceburg properties. “We are thrilled to welcome Christy King on board as our new Director of Sales,” said Mike Galle, President and CEO of Hollywood Casino and Lawrenceburg Event Center. “Christy brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in the tri-state hospitality industry that will help us continue to grow our groups, meetings and weddings businesses.” In her role as Director of Sales, King will lead all of the group's sales efforts for the 298-room hotel and casino, the 168-room DoubleTree by Hilton event center, as well as the event center and meeting/event spaces at casino. She is a long-time resident of Dearborn County and graduated from East Central High School in St. Leon, Indiana. A hospitality industry veteran with 25 years of sales experience in the Cincinnati market, King most recently served six years as director of sales and catering at Holiday Inn Cincinnati North/West Chester, Center Park of West Chester and Holiday Inn Express Liberty Way. Prior to that, she served as director of sales for Commonwealth Hotels Inc. from 2016 to 2018 and as regional sales director for Drury Hotels in North Cincinnati from 2006 to 2016. The public is invited to an open house to tour the Lawrenceburg Events Center and meet various vendors who work with the facility to host events, from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 24. The events center, conveniently located at 91 Walnut Street in downtown Lawrenceburg, features an 18,000 square foot exhibition/concert facility, a 7,500 square foot ballroom, 12,000 square feet of rooms meeting room and the 150-seat No'ce Italian American Kitchen & Bar. To learn more about upcoming concerts and events or to book your wedding, trade show or meeting, visit www.hollywoodindiana.com Or www.thelawrenceburgeventcenter.com.

