A home invasion turned our dream home into a nightmare. Then we became a bigger target for criminals.

Even though Ackerman admitted to burglarizing my house, I was still able to testify. Prosecutors believed I could help give the jury a broader picture of Ackerman's conduct. He didn't just scan open house listings and randomly capitalize on a window of opportunity: he targeted 8195 Hollywood Boulevard by watching and waiting for several months, eventually returning with criminal intent .

John was not allowed to attend the trial, victims who might be asked to testify cannot have access to testimony, so my mother flew in from Colorado. His strength had a profound impact on me. We had dinner at the sushi restaurant next to our hotel in Little Tokyo, where we shared a room. In the morning, I threw on a red dress, crocheted slingback sandals, and a neutral shade of lipstick. We met Jeff and Jared (we were now on a first name basis) in the lobby of the Hall of Justice, and together we walked across the street to the LA Superior Courthouse.

The courtroom was not regal with polished wooden floors as in The good wife. But there was Judge Mark Arnold; Ackerman and his team; Jeffs co-counsel Phil Stirling; Catherine Zink, the court stenographer; a jury of 12 people; two police officers; dispersed press; and the American flag.

When Jeff said, “People call Punch Hutton,” I took the oath and said hello to the judge as I took the witness stand. I wanted to greet the jury, seated to my left, but I was afraid that this might be misinterpreted as an attempt to gain favor, so I intentionally doesn't look at them and worry about being rude. My anxiety intensified as Jeff began his line of questions, but by the time the photos of my house and the handprints I had found on the window frame were projected onto the screens, my teeth had stopped clicking. I used a pointer to show how someone could access the bedroom window from part of the roof in the courtyard. You unlocked this window during the open house and then walked by, I wanted to report this to Ackerman as well he I knew that I knew. I never looked directly at him until Jeff asked, “Do you see that man in the black jacket?” I swiveled my chair toward the defense. It was the moment I had been waiting for, the one where I would see remorse and contrition in his eyes. And part of me would find forgiveness because I believe in redemption. But he didn't want to look at me.

Have you ever given him permission to enter your home when you were not home? Jeff continued. No, I answered. The last thing Jeff did was present me with my blue bag, the one with the red initials. He asked me if I recognized it and how I could be sure it was mine. I told the court that I intentionally (and naively) placed the bag on a chair, as a design accessory, because its color scheme matched my bedding. I also showed my dress and explained that red was my favorite color.

Five other victims took the stand, including Gores, Lambert and the three victims of the accused. Yaselli testified for three days, decoding names and further defining for the jury the thousands of text messages, which provided a continuing narrative of Ackerman's blacklist and evidence that he stole property from homes while brokers were present. In one case, he explained how Ackerman not only stole a safe at another victims' open house, but hid it in a gym bag, then brazenly asked the broker to watch him while he finished looking around him.

The jury found Ackerman guilty of the three residential burglaries with no one present. Yaselli was the lynchpin, Jeff said.

In California, before sentencing, victims or survivors have the legal right to tell the judge how a crime has affected their life. I underestimated how emotional this experience would be and attended the November 1 court date alone. I went there first and spoke directly to Ackerman. Was it worth it? I pleaded, not with anger but with curiosity.

Emotions filled the courtroom as other victims read personal accounts of identity theft, violation of personal space, stolen valuables and betrayal. The psychological effects of the trauma were evident.

The room fell silent as the last of the victims spoke. Rabbi Karen L. Fox, the first female rabbi to serve at the prestigious Wilshire Boulevard temple, and her husband, Michael Rosen, were close friends of Ackerman's late mother for more than 30 years. The rabbi told the judge that the braided gold necklace that Ackerman stole from his locked safe was passed down from his grandmother, Berta, who used strands of it to exchange medicine, visas and ultimately freedom after Kristallnacht, when the rabbis' family escaped. Nazi Germany. When Fox realized that the family inheritance had been confiscated, she wrote a Rosh Hashanah letter to her family in tribute to her legacy and its importance. The Necklace did its job and allowed us to survive as a family and as a Jewish people, she explained. When Ackerman accompanied his mother to console Fox at her home, Fox never realized he was the burglar. When she told him about the letter, Ackerman asked for a copy, I printed it and gave it to him, she recalled. The necklace was never found.