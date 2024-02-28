31 Exciting Activities for Every Day in March

March heralds the arrival of spring, bringing with it a feeling of renewal and rejuvenation. For the entertainment industry, March is a time of anticipation, with the release of new movies, TV shows and streaming content. As the days get longer and the weather warms, people are encouraged to get outside, enjoy the change of season and take advantage of the range of cultural, sporting and entertainment activities.

Enter spring with these 31 hand-picked activities!

Advice and inspiration:

1. Start an acting book club with other actors to read and discuss books on acting techniques, biographies of successful actors, and stage plays. This can provide both inspiration and practical advice. You can start with the book Sanford Meisner on acting.

2. Host inspiring movie nights focused on films known for exceptional acting. Discuss performance and what can be learned from it. What would you say The Godfather directed by Francis Ford Coppola? This classic film features exceptional performances from Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and James Caan, among others.

3. Host a series of discussions with experienced actors, directors, or casting agents who can share their insights and advice for navigating the industry.

4. Host a workshop where stakeholders can create vision boards to visualize their goals and aspirations. This can be a powerful motivational tool.

5. Attend or host a masterclass with a renowned actor or acting coach to learn advanced techniques and gain valuable advice.

6. Hold peer review sessions where actors can perform scenes or monologues and receive constructive feedback from their peers. It's a great way to learn and grow.

7. Create an industry podcast listening group to listen to and discuss podcasts about theater and the entertainment industry. Happy Sad Confused is a great podcast to listen to host Joshua Horowitz speak with Jennifer Lawrence, Samuel L. Jackson, Florence Pugh, and Tom Hiddleston, to name a few.

8. Host a career goal-setting workshop focused on setting clear, achievable career goals and creating a plan to achieve them. This can help actors stay focused.

9. Host mental health and wellness seminars on topics such as dealing with rejection, maintaining mental health, and work-life balance in the acting profession. Coloring books for adults are trending to help reduce anxiety and stress.

ten. Host an evening of Success Story Nights where cast members can share their personal successes, challenges overcome, and lessons learned. This can be inspiring and encouraging to others.

11. Learn more about Artificial intelligence (AI) and how it affects the world of entertainment. Period. Please feel free to soak up this information. Here is an interesting article about how Shane Black, Jim Herzfeld and other renowned writers are fighting AI.

12. This month, the social media spotlight is on Evan Kirstel. Evan is a technology enthusiast and one of the biggest social media influencers, focusing on the impact of technological advancements on marketing. Check it out to see how it can help you in your career. We are in show businessOf course!

What to watch:

13. Astronaut (science fiction film) starring Adam Sandler arrives on Netflix on March 1st. Six months into a solitary research mission to the far reaches of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be what awaits him at home. return to Earth.

14. The system of government (drama miniseries) comes out on Max March 3. Kate Winslet stars in the new HBO Original limited series. The series depicts a year inside the palace of a crumbling authoritarian regime. After not leaving the palace for some time, Chancellor Elena Vernham becomes increasingly paranoid and unstable and turns to an unstable soldier, Herbert Zubak, as an unlikely confidant.

15. The Netflix slam (tennis showdown) can be seen on the streamer on March 3. Two tennis greats face off in a one-of-a-kind exhibition match in Las Vegas when 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal takes on compatriot and number 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.

16. The Masked Singer Season 11 (competition) premieres on Hulu on March 7. New themes, new singers and even a new panelist! Here's a first look at everything new and exciting coming in the new season.

17. Small wing (coming-of-age film) arrives on Paramount+ on March 13. The debut feature from Oscar-nominated director Selma Vilhunen centers on 12-year-old Varpu's search for his own identity. Fed up with having to take care of his immature single mother, Varpu hits the road to find his biological father.

18. The girls on the bus, Season 1 (political drama) comes to Max on March 14. This courageous drama traces the journey of four female journalists who find themselves immersed in the whirlwind of the American presidential campaign. Initially competitors from various media organizations, they quickly form a tight-knit group, sharing experiences from their professional and personal lives while navigating the chaos of reporting on the country's most important quadrennial competition. Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Natasha Behnam and Christina Elmore star.

19. 3 Body Problem (science fiction series) arrives on Netflix on March 21. This is David Benioff and DB Weiss' first show since Game Of Thrones. Alexander Woo is also part of the creative team. Based on the book The three body problemthe show immerses audiences in mysteries and shocking discoveries before potentially catastrophic consequences come to life as we know them.

20. Immaculate (Horror/Mystery Film) hits theaters on March 22. An American nun embarks on a new journey when she joins a remote convent in the Italian countryside. However, her warm welcome quickly turns into a nightmare when she discovers that her new home holds a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.

Wellness activities:

21. Mindfulness Meditation Retreat: Host a weekend retreat focused on mindfulness meditation techniques. This can help actors reduce stress, improve concentration, and improve emotional well-being.

22. Nutrition workshop: Organize a workshop with a nutritionist who specializes in the needs of artists. Actors can learn about foods that boost energy, improve focus, and promote overall health.

23. Voice Care Seminar: Attend or host a seminar on voice care techniques, including vocal warm-ups, hydration tips, and ways to prevent strain. This is especially important for actors who rely heavily on their voice for their craft.

24. Self-care day: Plan a self-care day with activities like massage therapy, aromatherapy and relaxation techniques. This can provide a much-needed break and rejuvenation for busy actors.

25. Nature walks and outdoor activities: Organize group nature walks or outdoor activities in scenic locations. This can help actors disconnect from industry pressures, reconnect with nature and find inspiration in the natural world.

26. Immerse yourself in a Zigzag word search thought book for hikers and bikers. It's the perfect companion for relaxing after a long day on the trail or planning your next adventure.

Live/Virtual Events:

27. National Day of Black Women in Jazz and the Arts is a March 1st celebration dedicated to jazz, fine arts, visual, performing and aural arts in all its glory.

28. THE 96th Academy Awards will invade the screens on March 10. Presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the ceremony will honor the best films of 2023 and is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

29. Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 10 and ends on Sunday, November 3. We lose an hour in March (instead of gaining one in the fall) to allow more daylight on summer evenings. So on March 10 at 2 a.m., make sure to set your clocks forward one hour. Fun fact: Hawaii and Arizona (except the Navajo Nation) do not follow daylight saving time. The territories of American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands also do not.

30. The 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York starts at 11 a.m. EST on March 16 in New York (even though St. Patrick's Day is officially on the 17th. If you're in the area, this parade is not to be missed!

31. March 31 is Easter, after the first full moon after the spring equinox.

