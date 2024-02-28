Entertainment
Beloved comic, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actor was 76
Richard Lewis, one of America's most beloved and revered stand-up comedians, who also played a fictionalized version of himself on HBO. Calm your enthusiasm, died last night at his home in Los Angeles following a heart attack. He was 76 years old.
His death was confirmed by his publicist Jeff Abraham. Lewis was living with Parkinson's disease, a diagnosis he revealed in April 2023.
“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” Abraham said.
Complete information on survivors was not immediately available.
Born Richard Philip Lewis on June 29, 1947, in Brooklyn and raised in Englewood, New Jersey, Lewis, after a childhood he would describe as difficult, graduated from Ohio State University before landing on the New York comedy scenes and of 1970s Los Angeles. There, he took his place alongside aspiring stars like Andy Kaufman, Richard Belzer and Elayne Boosler, and quickly became a favorite on late-night shows including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.
He quickly developed a singular stage persona, almost as dark as the all-black clothing he favored. His stand-up performances might best be described as straddling comedy and therapy. Lewis' website highlights a quote from the great comedian Mel Brooks: “Richard Lewis may well be the Franz Kafka of modern comedy.” »
Self-deprecating, razor-sharp and brutally honest about his addictions and neurosis, Lewis was the rare comic capable of competing with the grumpy but highly relatable outlook on life honed by his longtime friend and Calm your enthusiasm co-star Larry David.
He made his acting debut in the 1979 NBC special. Diary of a young comediana 90-minute film broadcast on Saturday Night Live In this slot, Lewis' national profile grew significantly over the next two decades, as his bold observations were praised and celebrated by hosts David Letterman, Jay Leno and, on radio, Howard Stern.
Television comedy specials followed, his first Showtime special, ostensibly titled I am sufferingaired in 1985. It became one of the first presences on HBO with comedy specials in 1988, 1990 and 1997.
Although his humor did not easily fit sitcoms of the era, he co-starred for several seasons in the late '80s and early '90s with Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything but loveand with Don Rickles on 1993 Dearest Dad. In 1998, he co-starred with Kevin Nealon in the sitcom Hiller and Diller.
Film credits included 1993 Robin Hood: Men in tights, in which he played Prince John, and in 1995 Drunk. Also that year he appeared in Leave Las Vegas.
Lewis began what would arguably be his breakout role – based, fittingly, on himself – in 2000, when he was cast by his childhood friend Larry David in the HBO series. Calm your enthusiasm. The two New Yorkers had met at summer camp when they were 12 and reestablished their friendship on the New York comedy circuit a decade later.
In a statement, HBO said: “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Richard Lewis. His comedic genius, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and Curb Your Enthusiasm families, our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who counted on Richard to brighten their days with laughter.
Although he largely retired from entertainment following his Parkinson's diagnosis, he returned to Sidewalk periodically, most recently during the show's current (and final) season.
In addition to his many years of performing in comedy clubs across the country, he titled his seemingly endless tour the Traces of my fears tour – Lewis wrote two memoirs: The Other Great Depression (2000) and, with co-author Carl Nicholas Titolo, Thoughts from Hell: Richard Lewis' Guide to How Not to Live (2015).
He released a 2 DVD box set titled A bundle of nerves which documented his career over a period of 40 years, and a DVD box set entitled Concerts from hell collected three of his early HBO and Showtime specials.
Lewis' comedy was relentlessly confessional and in-depth, tackling a lifelong struggle with anxiety and hard-won sobriety after decades of alcoholism and drug addiction. He adopted, with humor and self-awareness, a nickname that came to him early in his career: the Prince of Pain.
|
Sources
2/ https://deadline.com/2024/02/richard-lewis-dead-1235841064/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Beloved comic, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actor was 76
- Organizers excited about cricket at the 2026 Asian Games despite venue issues
- Imani Batts Creates Sustainable Fashion Line With Catherine Trendz
- Wall Street falls as Bitcoin bounces even higher – KXAN Austin
- International journalists call on Israel and Egypt for access to Gaza Israel's War on Gaza News
- Rapper Ja Rule disgraced after being refused entry to UK
- 31 Exciting Activities for Every Day in March
- Apple’s 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting Invests in AI
- Health NZ/Te Whatu Ora issues health warning: Algal bloom on Ashburton River SH1
- New York appeals judge rejects Trump's proposal to pay $100 million of $454 million judgment | Donald Trump
- American immigration: economics versus politics
- A home invasion turned our dream home into a nightmare. Then we became a bigger target for criminals.