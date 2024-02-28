Beloved comic, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actor was 76

Richard Lewis, one of America's most beloved and revered stand-up comedians, who also played a fictionalized version of himself on HBO. Calm your enthusiasm, died last night at his home in Los Angeles following a heart attack. He was 76 years old.

His death was confirmed by his publicist Jeff Abraham. Lewis was living with Parkinson's disease, a diagnosis he revealed in April 2023.

“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” Abraham said.

Complete information on survivors was not immediately available.

Born Richard Philip Lewis on June 29, 1947, in Brooklyn and raised in Englewood, New Jersey, Lewis, after a childhood he would describe as difficult, graduated from Ohio State University before landing on the New York comedy scenes and of 1970s Los Angeles. There, he took his place alongside aspiring stars like Andy Kaufman, Richard Belzer and Elayne Boosler, and quickly became a favorite on late-night shows including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

He quickly developed a singular stage persona, almost as dark as the all-black clothing he favored. His stand-up performances might best be described as straddling comedy and therapy. Lewis' website highlights a quote from the great comedian Mel Brooks: “Richard Lewis may well be the Franz Kafka of modern comedy.” »

Self-deprecating, razor-sharp and brutally honest about his addictions and neurosis, Lewis was the rare comic capable of competing with the grumpy but highly relatable outlook on life honed by his longtime friend and Calm your enthusiasm co-star Larry David.

He made his acting debut in the 1979 NBC special. Diary of a young comediana 90-minute film broadcast on Saturday Night Live In this slot, Lewis' national profile grew significantly over the next two decades, as his bold observations were praised and celebrated by hosts David Letterman, Jay Leno and, on radio, Howard Stern.

Television comedy specials followed, his first Showtime special, ostensibly titled I am sufferingaired in 1985. It became one of the first presences on HBO with comedy specials in 1988, 1990 and 1997.

Although his humor did not easily fit sitcoms of the era, he co-starred for several seasons in the late '80s and early '90s with Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything but loveand with Don Rickles on 1993 Dearest Dad. In 1998, he co-starred with Kevin Nealon in the sitcom Hiller and Diller.

Film credits included 1993 Robin Hood: Men in tights, in which he played Prince John, and in 1995 Drunk. Also that year he appeared in Leave Las Vegas.

Lewis began what would arguably be his breakout role – based, fittingly, on himself – in 2000, when he was cast by his childhood friend Larry David in the HBO series. Calm your enthusiasm. The two New Yorkers had met at summer camp when they were 12 and reestablished their friendship on the New York comedy circuit a decade later.

In a statement, HBO said: “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Richard Lewis. His comedic genius, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and Curb Your Enthusiasm families, our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who counted on Richard to brighten their days with laughter.

Although he largely retired from entertainment following his Parkinson's diagnosis, he returned to Sidewalk periodically, most recently during the show's current (and final) season.

In addition to his many years of performing in comedy clubs across the country, he titled his seemingly endless tour the Traces of my fears tour – Lewis wrote two memoirs: The Other Great Depression (2000) and, with co-author Carl Nicholas Titolo, Thoughts from Hell: Richard Lewis' Guide to How Not to Live (2015).

He released a 2 DVD box set titled A bundle of nerves which documented his career over a period of 40 years, and a DVD box set entitled Concerts from hell collected three of his early HBO and Showtime specials.

Lewis' comedy was relentlessly confessional and in-depth, tackling a lifelong struggle with anxiety and hard-won sobriety after decades of alcoholism and drug addiction. He adopted, with humor and self-awareness, a nickname that came to him early in his career: the Prince of Pain.