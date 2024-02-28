Entertainment
When Hollywood came to St. Louis for On Fire, I was cast as an extra
I can't say I had high hopes that my application to appear in the film In fire that would amount to a lot. Yes, the production had made a broad appeal to St. Louisans to participate as extras in the film, based on the true story of John O'Leary, who fought after being badly burned when he was a child. But thousands of people responded when only about 600 people were needed.
And as a 67-year-old retiree, my hopes of making the film cut were dashed further when radio reports said In fire Production crews had finished their work weeks ago on the St. Louis University campus. I guess I missed this one.
However, fate had a different idea this time. I was dozing at the breakfast table when The call came in from local casting agency Joni Tackette JT. Did I want to make a possible appearance as a member of the crowd at Busch Stadium?
Are you kidding? Ha, what else am I doing tomorrow?
Someone named Abby explained that I would receive an email with instructions later that afternoon if I wanted to participate.
The email arrived and after a few tense moments trying to fill out an I-9 employment form online so I could officially get paid, the computer accepted my attempts to identify myself as local human being with appropriate documents.
My presentation time was 7 a.m., so I parked at the Starr Lot on 8th Street near the stadium and waited in line. After being shown everything from my passport to my birth certificate, I joined a small group as the cinema crew rushed into a huge wardrobe trailer. Representatives from the production team had to approve what our Cardinal gear looked like so we could be 2017 fans.
Friends who know me well say I need constant help getting dressed, but I worked hard on my Cardinal outfit the day before. My $37 South Laurie County haircut at Great Clips looked great. I got a boost for my restyled beard and Cardinal accessories. When Ozzie Smith walked past our small group of novice actors, I knew it was going to be a good day.
We were treated to a VIP van ride to cover the final 200 meters to the stadium on a cool December 6 morning that promised to reach 65 meters by the end of the day. But those internal stadium shadows certainly made things cold.
Perhaps surprisingly, there were only about 25 people listed as extras for the crowd scenes depicting the 2017 game where John O'Leary was honored by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Our 2017 Crowd group, as we were collectively called throughout the morning, sat in the first four rows behind the house shelter. Thank goodness we would be allowed to keep our coats on until it was our turn to join in the action.
In the meantime, like any other movie set, our job was to hurry up and wait. Eventually we stood up to applaud that first pitch, but for a long time we drank coffee and made friends in the bowels of the stadium. The frenzy of activity was fascinating to watch as dozens of local collegiate athletes and perhaps minor league players dressed in Cardinal and Cubs uniforms filed in and out. We have been eyewitnesses to greatness.
At that point, director Sean McNamara arrived and mingled with us. There was absolutely no doubt that this big, burly dude was the captain of this production. And he wore SHORT SLEEVES. I later understood why he did this when his staff were wearing winter clothes. His leading lady from our scene was freezing in a sleeveless red cocktail dress by the shelter, and there was no way he was going to ask her to stand in the cold unless he did too . I know absolutely nothing about McNamara, but I know leadership when I see it.
The time to leave has finally arrived. Back in the stands after our last toilet break, the 25 elected officials were arranged behind the shelter. John Corbett was on stage working with his wife and children, and McNamara was calling for action.
The first one was stiff and our applause disrupted the sound system. So, on the fly, McNamara taught us all how to fake applause to achieve the Hollywood magic we needed. You don't let your hands make noise, they will later, he told us. And, oh yes, he noticed that we were all still wearing our green safety bracelets. We looked like a bunch of idiots at a cheap concert.
Rip off those bracelets! No need for scissors and we obeyed our commander.
The second take went better, but there was a large body in front of me wearing a Michael Wacha jersey. He was ruining my chances of being seen, so I leaned a little to the left. Vanity is a thing of many splendors.
The third take was a Rembrandt, and the nice lady to my left, Mary from Warson Woods, gave me a fist bump. If we survive the edit, I think we're there.
I don't know if my three seconds of fame will hold up in the editing room, but selfishly, I really hope it does so my grandkids can smile at Grandpa next Thanksgiving, at movie release.
Until then, God bless everyone involved in this uplifting production. Unlike a lot of Hollywood content today, there was definitely a wholesomeness on that set that you could feel, like an aura of goodness all around you.
And thank you to payroll for faithfully sending me my $97 for six hours of fun. You could have had me for free.
Chris Schildz is a former reporter for the St. Louis Globe-Democrat and, most likely, he's heading to the big screen near you in On Fire later this year. Although Schildz is apparently retired, his wife, three children and two grandchildren keep him working.
The RFT welcomes short essays on topics of local interest. Contact [email protected] if you have something to say.
