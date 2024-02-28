Curb Your Enthusiasm The Actor Was 76

Richard Lewis, the master of self-deprecation who fought his way to stardom with stand-up specials, a sold-out Carnegie Hall concert and matches Everything but love And Calm your enthusiasm, is dead. He was 76 years old.

Lewis died peacefully Tuesday evening at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack, his publicist said. The Hollywood Reporter. The actor and comedian revealed in April that he was living with Parkinson's disease and was retiring from stand-up.

“Over the past three and a half years, I have been going through a difficult time,” he said on social media as he publicly shared his health issues after finishing work. SidewalkThe 12th season of, which would eventually be announced as the last of the Larry David HBO comedy. Lewis had moved away in 2021, appearing in only one episode of season 11, and returned for the final season currently airing.

Lewis, who suffered from an illness while filming Season 12, “was a champion,” the show's executive producer, Jeff Schaffer, said recently. THR. Discussing last week's episode, which featured Lewis, Schaffer said he was “doing fantastic right now, I'm very happy to report that.” After seeing him for the press and everything, he's doing wonderfully.

It was hard to name a neurosis that Lewis couldn't exploit for laughs. “I am a major hypochondriac. I won't even masturbate anymore. I’m afraid to give myself something,” he once said, probably jokingly. He has also been called the “Descartes of anxiety; I'm panicking, so I am. Fittingly, he almost always dressed in black.

Lewis paced nervously during his stand-up routine, running his fingers through his hair and waving his arms in exasperation. He had a long drug problem, and he admitted to being high the night he performed at New York's Carnegie Hall in 1989. He said he had trouble remembering the standing ovations he got received or anything that happened during the 2 1/2-hour broadcast, which he considered the peak of his career.

In 1991, after mixing alcohol and drugs, he was rushed to the hospital and the experience inspired him to get sober. He would recount his recovery in his 2002 autobiography, The other great depression: how I overcome, on a daily basis, at least a million addictions and dysfunctions and find a spiritual life (sometimes).

As an actor, Lewis also played Prince John for Mel Brooks in Robin Hood: men in tights (1993), starred as the psychologist son of a used car dealer (Don Rickles) in the 1993 Fox sitcom. Dearest Dad and served as rabbi from 2002 to 2004 on The WB's 7th Sky.

Lewis, however, was at his best as a fictionalized version of himself. Calm your enthusiasm. He and David played transplanted New York stand-ups now living in Los Angeles in the HBO comedy.

“We are heartbroken,” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement. “His comedic genius, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of HBO and Calm your enthusiasm families. Our most sincere condolences go to his family, his friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter. »

David shared his own statement following the news of Lewis' death, writing: “Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he was like a brother to Me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and I will never forgive him.

Running gags included mocking Lewis' past problems with substance abuse and his tendency to date beautiful women in search of “the one”, only to have David inadvertently destroy any chance of a relationship. (In real life, Lewis got married in 2005.)

In “The End”, the last episode of SidewalkIn Lewis's fifth season, Lewis needs a kidney transplant, and David and manager Jeff Greene (Jeff Garlin) prove to be up to the task. Both argue that the other should donate. After a life-changing moment, David decides to make the sacrifice, but the operation does not go well and David suffers life-threatening complications. Meanwhile, Lewis celebrates his new kidney by taking his latest girlfriend on vacation.

The fact that the two worked so well together was funny considering they were at odds when they were younger. Lewis liked to joke that David tried to strangle him using Lewis' umbilical cord, and as teenagers they attended the same summer sports camp and butted heads.

“I hated him,” Lewis said New Jersey Monthly in a 2015 interview. “We became friends years later when we were young comedians in New York, but I noticed something one night. “There’s something about you that I hate,” I told him. “Wait, you’re that Larry David from summer camp.” And he said, “You’re this Richard Lewis.” » We almost came to blows.

Richard Philip Lewis was born in Brooklyn on June 29, 1947. He grew up in Englewood, New Jersey, where his father worked as a caterer. His mother played in a regional theater.

He does not remember his childhood fondly. “It was pretty bad. I haven’t seen my father much,” he said. “My dad was such a caterer that he was booked for my bar mitzvah – and I had my party on a Tuesday. Talk about low self-esteem. My father died young and my sister and brother moved away while I was in college. So it was my mom and I, and we didn't get along very well. She didn't understand me.

After graduating from Dwight Morrow High School in 1965, Lewis earned a degree in marketing and communications from Ohio State University, then went to work writing advertising copy for an agency located in- above a pizzeria in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey.

By night, Lewis wrote jokes and sold material to veteran New York comic Morty Gunty and others. This encouraged Lewis to develop his own act, and the death of his father in 1971 prompted him to take the stage. Soon he was performing at trendy New York venues such as The Improv and Pips Comedy Club. (Lewis credited David Brenner and Robert Klein for helping him perfect his game, and he considered Jonathan Winters a father figure.)

The Prince of Pain has arrived at Johnny Carson's house Tonight Show in 1974 and gained ground with Diary of a young comedian, a 1979 NBC television film produced by Lorne Michaels in which he played a Jewish comedian who leaves New York to make a name for himself in Hollywood. When he doesn't meet Lorne Greene right away, he orders a bacon, lettuce and calcium sandwich at a health food store.

In 1982, Lewis first appeared in Late Night with David Lettermanand the host said he could drop by whenever he wanted.

“The reason it was so important to me…it wasn't the equipment, it was my physique,” ​​he said. said THE Chicago Tribune in 2018. “I was too much for the camera. I was moving all over the joint… [Letterman] somehow turned me into a younger version of Oscar Levant on [Jack Paar’s The Tonight Show]just sitting there, cringing and screaming for help in front of him.

His television specials included shows from 1985 Concert “I'm in pain”1988s The concert I'm exhausted and the 1990s Richard Lewis: I am doomed.

Fearful of forgetting a fun idea, Lewis constantly jotted down potential items on a legal pad. He would tape the pages together and use them as a road map for an evening's performance. (Lewis even took his recorded pages to Carnegie Hall.)

“I'm so crazy, I'm so obsessed with the show, but it's who I am,” he said. said during a 2007 interview with the New York Observer. “I'm so excited about my time on stage that my head is full of images. It's terrifying, but it's also exhilarating. I will never work like that.

On the big screen, he teamed up with fellow stand-ups Louie Anderson, Richard Belzer, Franklin Ajaye and Tim Thomerson in The bad guys (1988), then took on a co-starring role in 1989 on the ABC romantic sitcom Everything but love.

Set in the offices of a Chicago magazine, Lewis plays a veteran (and, yes, neurotic) columnist who finds himself pitted against a professor turned writer (Jamie Lee Curtis). Although they try to keep their relationship professional, they can't help but be attracted to each other.

Richard Lewis and Jamie Lee Curtis in promotional photo for ABC's 'Anything but Love' ABC/Photofestival

“I had been doing stand-up for a long time, but having this big prime-time network thing was great,” Lewis recalled in a 2007 interview with TV guide. “All of a sudden, I was on a promo in the middle of Roseanne, and before the day was over, millions of people knew my face. It was just a whole different ball game. So it was very important to me that this series lasted.

Everything but lovewhich was never a ratings juggernaut, went through four seasons before being axed in 1992. “It was historic actually, because we were canceled by our own studio. [20th Century Fox, instead of the network]”Lewis said TV guide. “It was a shock. Jamie Lee and I walked up to the soundstage, ready for a Monday morning reading of a new script, completely unaware that some higher-ups had decided we were done.

In 1997, he starred with Kevin Nealon as writers in zany television comedies on ABC. Hiller and Diller (1997), but which was canceled after 13 episodes, then starred as a college basketball coach in Match day (1999).

Lewis has also appeared as a recurring character on television. Rude awakening, 'Until death And abrupt speech (as a psychologist); guest in The Larry Sanders Show, Tales from the Crypt, Two and a half men, George Lopez And Everyone hates Chris; and appeared on the big screen in That's enough (1987), Once upon a time there was a crime (1992), Eastern Wagons (1994), Drunk (1995), Leaving Las Vegas (1995), The elevator (1996), Hugo swimming pool (1997), The vampires (2012) and She's funny like that (2014).

Survivors include his wife, Joyce.

Jackie Strause and Christy Piña contributed to this report.