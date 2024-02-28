Entertainment
Video shows burglar vandalizing East Hollywood restaurant
It was a typical Sunday in El Zarape.
Families enjoyed Mexican food and a great atmosphere at the East Hollywood restaurant located in a strip mall on Melrose Avenue as CicLAvia closed the street to traffic.
But the next morning, when the first cook of the day showed up at the restaurant on Monday, a completely different scene awaited him. She immediately called the owner, Beto Mendez.
At first, Méndez thought it might have been graffiti outside the restaurant. He was wrong.
As soon as I arrived, I was in shock, Mendez told The Times in an interview. I saw the place completely destroyed.
Mendez said there was $80,000 worth of damage inside.
The chairs were overturned and the tables crooked. One bar had been hit with a hammer while all the televisions were spray painted with graffiti. Spray paint covered one of the bar's surveillance cameras and seemingly every wall in the restaurant. A safe containing $20,000 was seized.
The incident was first reported by Los Angeles Tacos.
Surveillance video shows a man wearing a light-colored hoodie and dark pants and Nikes shaking a can of spray paint inside the bar before damage was caused. The man then sprayed paint on one of the surveillance cameras, video shows. Although Mendez couldn't see anyone else in the videos, he assumed there was more than one vandal, based on the extent of the damage, including C14 spray painted on the walls.
Police told Mendez the vandalism was linked to the C-14 gang, also known as Clanton, he said. The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately comment on the situation.
C-14 is a gang that has existed in Los Angeles for about a century, originating on Clanton Street, later renamed 14th Place, according to a website that documents street gangs.
The gang is active in the neighborhood, with tags up and down Melrose.
The group even spray-painted a local house of worship, Trinity Episcopal Church, by scrawling C14 on its marquee with spray paint.
This area is like an epicenter for a few gangs, said a man who works near El Zarape, who asked to remain anonymous for security reasons. MS-13 and C-14 as well as a few other small local cliques. There are a lot of tags all over the neighborhood.
If someone graffitis the inside of the restaurant, it's pretty serious, he said.
For Mendez, the destruction of his restaurant couldn't have come at a worse time. Just two weeks ago, his ex-wife died. Mendez shared custody of their two teenage daughters with her and now has full custody of them.
They already have this pressure and stress of losing their mother and I haven't really told them anything about the restaurant yet, he said. I prefer to keep it to myself and take care of it.
Mendez is trying to raise money to reopen the restaurant and repair the damage via GoFundMe.
Although Mendez said the restaurant has had relatively few problems in its seven years of operation, there was one incident after the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, according to Mendez and the other person who worked at a business neighbor.
On that day, both men say, after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, a man shot into the air near El Zarape, then barricaded himself inside. interior and police SWAT teams had to intervene to arrest him.
