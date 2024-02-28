Ray Donovan Spinoff Series Happens on Paramount+ | Entertainment

With the most powerful clients in Europe, The Donovans will see the families' fortunes and reputations threatened, according to the network. Strange alliances are revealed and betrayals around every corner; and although the family are London's most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee of what awaits them tomorrow.
None of the actors and creatives behind Ray Donovanwhich ended with a film in 2022are involved inThe Donovans. Subscribers to Paramount+ with the Showtime package can anticipate the series later this year.
Guy Ritchie and Ronan Bennett are the perfect dream team to create a new, globally successful franchise with The Donovans, said Chris McCarthy, president of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. Ronan's captivating and stylish directing approach, combined with Ron's captivating and brutally authentic writing, will transport audiences into a wild and twisted world full of new adventures.
Ritchie solidified his directing style with success Lock, stock and two smoking barrelss, moving from blockbuster triumphs to instant cult classics. Lively and witty dialogues, stylized settings and complex, rhythmic narratives characterize his films. Ritchies' trajectory includes leading successes Sherlock Holmes franchise featuring Robert Downey Jr. and Disney Aladdinboth surpassing the billion-dollar mark worldwide.
I’m excited to work with Showtime, Paramount+ and 101 Studios. We are going to deliver a show that will deliver thrills, entertainment and a huge adrenaline rush to audiences around the world, Bennett said. At the same time, I am totally focused on exploring real characters, in body and soul, and committed to writing stories with deep dramatic impact. We'll get under the skin of the criminal world, in a way that will show you the deeper truths about how they live and how it will sometimes inevitably impact our own lives.
Meanwhile, acclaimed screenwriter, producer, journalist and novelist Ronan Bennett has drawn on his own tumultuous past with the law to craft gripping tales of crime and justice. Wrongly convicted of murder at age 19, Bennett spent 18 months in a maximum security prison before being exonerated, which shaped his view of the criminal world.
His first novel, The Catastrophist, was acclaimed and set the stage for his career as a screenwriter. Michael Mann called on Bennett to write the screenplay for Public enemieswith Johnny Depp And Christian Balé, a commercial success. Bennetts acclaimed series Best boy, depicting drug dealing and gang dynamics in London, won awards and five seasons. He is now directing the television adaptation of The Day of the Jackalwith Eddie Redmayneonce again demonstrating his storytelling prowess.
Matt Saver and WME represent Ritchie. Charles Collier, Chalcot Square and CAA represent Bennett.
The series is executive produced by Richie, Bennett, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Ivan Atkinson.
