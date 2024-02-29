Entertainment
Richard Lewis, Comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm Actor, Dies at 76
Comedian and actor from Curb Your Enthusiasm and Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Richard Lewis, has died at age 76.
His publicist, Jeff Abraham, confirmed the news to IGN, saying he died at his home yesterday, February 27, following a heart attack. Lewis also revealed his battle with Parkinson's disease in April 2023.
His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all their love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time, Abraham said in a statement.
Lewis has been a standout comedian for decades, with his acting and writing credits dating back to the '70s with projects like Diary of a Young Comic. Since then, he has made appearances in notable works like The Simpsons, Two and a Half Men, Tales from the Crypt, Blunt Talk, and more. However, one of his most recognizable roles saw him playing alongside Larry David for much of Curb Your Enthusiasm.
His stand-up career also enjoyed great success, including a sold-out performance at Carnegie Hall in 1989..
Lewis' impact on the world of comedy is hard to understate, so it's no surprise to see many people stepping up to share their thoughts and condolences on social media. In a statement obtained by VarietyLewis' Curb co-star Larry David said:
Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he was like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and I will never forgive him.
RIP to a real original @TheRichardLewiscomedian Bill Burr said on X/Twitter. An absolutely fearless comedian who did and said whatever he wanted.
RIP to a real original @TheRichardLewis An absolutely fearless comedian who did and said whatever he wanted.
Bill Burr (@billburr) February 28, 2024
Richard Lewis was an extraordinary man. What a life, Rex Chapman said. We became friends through Twitter after being a fan my whole life. He sent little friendly messages from time to time over the past few years as he battled health issues. Which guy. Rest in peace, Richard.
Richard Lewis was an extraordinary man. What a life. We became friends through Twitter after being a fan my whole life. He sent little friendly messages from time to time over the past few years as he battled health issues. Which guy. Rest in peace, Richard. pic.twitter.com/Ruw8iadty8
Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) February 28, 2024
See more condolences below.
RIP Richard Lewis. A brilliantly funny man who will be missed by all. The world needed him more than ever.
Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) February 28, 2024
Aww @TheRichardLewis I love you and I'm going to miss you man. You were a champion. RIP
Danish cook (@DaneCook) February 28, 2024
I'm really sorry to hear that. Richard Lewis was one of my favorite comics growing up and seeing him make a late-career comeback with Curb Your Enthusiasm was a treat.
Heaven is a little more neurotic today https://t.co/SXqRJmFDHc
Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) February 28, 2024
Lewis' role on Curb Your Enthusiasm was so big that he managed to make at least one appearance in every season. This includes the 12th and final season of the series, which is currently airing. Season 12 began earlier this month and delivered four episodes with six more yet to air. The final episode will air on April 7, 2024.
Thumbnail credit: Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic
Michael Cripe is a freelance contributor at IGN. He began writing in the industry in 2017 and is best known for his work in media outlets such as The Pitch, The Escapist, OnlySP, and Gameranx.
Be sure to follow him on Twitter @MikeCripe.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/richard-lewis-comedian-and-curb-your-enthusiasm-actor-dies-at-76
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Richard Lewis, Comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm Actor, Dies at 76
- Google's AI failures point to risks in race to catch up with Microsoft
- Asylum requests in the EU have risen to a nine-year high BBC News
- High Court ruling highlights folly of UK government's unilateral approach to inheritance The Irish News
- Bollywood with Pushpalatha (Irvine) | Rangeela Dance Company
- Virginia women's squash | No. 7 Virginia participates in the Howe Cup
- Under-19s reserve their place in the Youth League quarters
- Google sues for $2.3 billion from European media group over digital advertising losses | Google
- New funding for Ontario universities is just a 'stop gap,' says credit rating agency
- Ray Donovan Spinoff Series Happens on Paramount+ | Entertainment
- Exploring algorithms at an innovative pop-up summit: The world of music and AI: IU News
- UMaine combines honors for community followers on International Women's Day – UMaine News