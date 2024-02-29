Richard Lewis, Comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm Actor, Dies at 76

Comedian and actor from Curb Your Enthusiasm and Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Richard Lewis, has died at age 76.

His publicist, Jeff Abraham, confirmed the news to IGN, saying he died at his home yesterday, February 27, following a heart attack. Lewis also revealed his battle with Parkinson's disease in April 2023.

His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all their love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time, Abraham said in a statement.

Lewis has been a standout comedian for decades, with his acting and writing credits dating back to the '70s with projects like Diary of a Young Comic. Since then, he has made appearances in notable works like The Simpsons, Two and a Half Men, Tales from the Crypt, Blunt Talk, and more. However, one of his most recognizable roles saw him playing alongside Larry David for much of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

His stand-up career also enjoyed great success, including a sold-out performance at Carnegie Hall in 1989..

Lewis' impact on the world of comedy is hard to understate, so it's no surprise to see many people stepping up to share their thoughts and condolences on social media. In a statement obtained by VarietyLewis' Curb co-star Larry David said:

Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he was like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and I will never forgive him.

RIP to a real original @TheRichardLewis comedian Bill Burr said on X/Twitter . An absolutely fearless comedian who did and said whatever he wanted.

Richard Lewis was an extraordinary man. What a life, Rex Chapman said . We became friends through Twitter after being a fan my whole life. He sent little friendly messages from time to time over the past few years as he battled health issues. Which guy. Rest in peace, Richard.

See more condolences below.

Lewis' role on Curb Your Enthusiasm was so big that he managed to make at least one appearance in every season. This includes the 12th and final season of the series, which is currently airing. Season 12 began earlier this month and delivered four episodes with six more yet to air. The final episode will air on April 7, 2024.

