This Western Actor Had the Fastest Draw in Hollywood

There is no shortage of cinema cowboys on the big screen; some are more credible than others. Gary Cooperfor example, was an excellent trick rider, as was Gene Autry. These actors thrived in Hollywood because of their authenticity and audiences loved them for it. Western films of this era thrived on the actors' ability to embody the American cowboy. Much of their personality was tied to their ability to use rope, ride horses, and shoot. In some ways, they were real cowboys who walked and talked. But of all the movie cowboys who ever cleaned leather with their six-gun, there was one who was faster than all the others.





Who was Glenn Ford, Hollywood's fastest gun?

Gwyllyn Samuel Newton Ford, more commonly known as Glenn Ford, was a very famous Canadian-American actor. He was often presented as “Hollywood's Fastest Gun” capable of drawing in 0.4 seconds according to Pilot Virginiaand the perfect star for films like The fastest weapon in the world. Ford was famous during Hollywood's Golden Age and one of the biggest box office hits between 1940 and 1960, a career that spanned nearly fifty years. Ford was known for playing a ordinary, ordinary man, in unusual circumstances. He is best known for his western and comedy roles, receiving three Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.





Ford may have played the role of the rugged American cowboy, but he was Canadian (he later renounced his citizenship). He was born on May 1, 1916 in a sleepy little town, Sainte-Christine-d'Auvergne, Quebec, Canada. He had humble beginnings with his father, Newton Ford, working as an engineer for the Canadian Pacific Railway, according to his biographer Peter Ford, in his 2011 book, Glenn Ford: A life. In 1922, at age six, Ford and his parents emigrated from Canada to California, eventually settling in Santa Monica. It was a far cry from the cold Canadian winters! His father would find work at the Venice Electric Tram Company, where he worked as an engine driver. Ford would develop his acting skills in his dramatic productions at Santa Monica High School, where he would work with future actor and screenwriter James Griffith. After graduating in 1934, he found a home among local theater groups where he could continue to practice his craft. He took odd jobs to support himself. Two key things happened here. First, he will work for the famous comedian Will Rogers, who will teach him horse riding. The second is that his employment as a common man would come to define his on-screen persona.. As his father told him“It's good for you to try acting, if you learn something else first. Being able to take a car apart and putting it back together. Being able to build a house, every part of it . Then you will always have something.”





Glenn Ford never considered himself an actor

Ford's father's advice was sound. Even Ford himself doubted his ability to find work as an actor.. In an interview with In Mambro“I never thought I would become an actor. I never thought about it because a long time ago I was told I wasn't the type”, this affront led Ford to work as assistant director for Tallulah Bankehead. . The position required Ford to study several roles for the production in case an actor didn't show up, which Ford thought was silly. “I don't know how it is now, but the assistant director had to double several roles. You had to be ready to continue at any time if the actor couldn't attend the play. I didn't think I wouldn't “Whatever. I suddenly realized that the guy who didn't show up made about fifty times more money than me,” he laughs. “So I thought, 'This is stupid,' and I became an actor. I certainly never thought I would end up in films. It was way beyond anything I had ever dreamed of. “





In 1939, Ford signed with Columbia Pictures, where he starred in B films like My son is guilty (1939). He then appeared in other B films, such as Convicted woman (1940) and Men without a soul (1940). Her big break came with the film Paradise with a barbed wire fence (1939), written by the incomparable Dalton Trumbo. The film caught the attention of the director James Cromwellwho threw it away This is how our night ends (1941), where he played a 19-year-old German exile on the run in Nazi-occupied Europe. The film was a huge success and took him on a whirlwind press tour, with some 35 interviews, according to Peter Ford, all of which gave him rave reviews of his performance. The New York TimesIt is Bosley Crowther described his performance thus: “Glenn Ford, a most promising newcomer, draws more substance and appealing simplicity from his role as a boy than anyone else in the cast. » The rest is history, as they say.





Glenn Ford's ability to roll with a shot made him extremely breakable in Westerns. He loved making westerns, and that made a lot of sense. His rugged, masculine exterior and post-war sensibilities made him a fan favorite; he looked perfectly natural atop a horse or felling his enemies. Surprisingly, however, it was for comic and dramatic roles for which he received the most accolades. In 1961, he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for his role in That of Frank Capra Comedy film Pocket full of miracles. He played alongside the incomparable Bette Davis, where he played New York gangster Dave The Dude. His simple on-screen style and relaxed performance give the role an authenticity much admired by his colleagues. Perhaps most amusingly, he appeared alongside Christopher Reeve in the 1978 film Superman like Clark Kent's father, Johnathan Kent.





Glenn Ford has had an incredible career, with five films selected for the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. Gilda (1946), The great heat (1953), Chalkboard Jungle (1955), 3:10 p.m. for Yuma (1957), and Superman (1978) were all selected for their cultural, historical, and aesthetic significance to American cinema. He retired from acting in 1991 at age 75 due to heart problems. Unfortunately, he would suffer minor strokes, leaving the once robust and frail actor until he died in August 2006 at the age of 90.

