Lou Weisbach hired by Hollywood Movie Corp. to exclusively represent the upcoming film, The Jerry Greenberg Story | Chaz's diary





Their announcement states that during his tenure as president of several major labels, Jerry signed artists such as ABBA, The Blues Brothers, Foreigner, Genesis, TS Monk, Whitesnake, Chic, Nile Rodgers, Dr. Dre & Eazy- E (Production Deal). , Motorhead, Brownstone and 3T. Jerry also introduced Mariah Carey to Tommy Mottola. In addition to signing artists, Jerry has worked with some of music's biggest artists including Michael Jackson, AC/DC, Aretha Franklin, Bad Company, Bee Gees, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Dr. John, Dusty Springfield, Eagles, Emerson. , Lake & Palmer, Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, Shannon and others. LouWeisbach is the CEO of In Tickets We Trust, LLC., a unique sports stadium and concert venue financing company. He was the founder and CEO of HALO, which grew to become the world's largest promotional products company with 55 offices in 11 countries. He was named Man of the Year by Counselor Magazine and has served on numerous foundations and charitable boards. He has represented artists and athletes and, along with Dr. Rick Boxer, leads the American Center for Cures initiative dedicated to preventing and curing disease with a unique model. “I am very grateful and proud to team up with Jerry and Mikel in producing a major global film about the life of such an iconic man who had an incredible historic effect on the music world and changed the landscape artists and fans FOREVER.” Weisbach said. “I believe this will be one of the most anticipated films of our time, given the incredible and unavoidable momentum of celebrities and the industry in general in our current reality. Most importantly, it is a privilege to work with my friend Jerry and the special human being that he is.” “Lou Weisbach is a great friend and an extraordinary man,” Greenberg said. “I feel grateful and comfortable knowing that it will tell my life story accurately and honestly, giving me the peace of mind of knowing that we will see a spectacular film.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rogerebert.com/chazs-blog/lou-weisbach-hired-by-hollywood-movie-corp-to-exclusively-represent-upcoming-film-the-jerry-greenberg-story The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos