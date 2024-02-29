The Disney-Reliance merger will shake up the Indian media landscape





(Reuters) – India's largest conglomerate, Reliance Industries, and Walt Disney announced on Wednesday the merger of their Indian television and streaming media assets, creating an $8.5 billion entertainment juggernaut in the country. most populated in the world. The combined entity will have 120 television channels and two streaming platforms, and is expected to compete with rivals such as Japan's Sony and Netflix in a $28 billion media and entertainment industry, expected to reach $100 billion. dollars by the end of the decade. Here is a list of other players in India and the sectors they dominate: ZÉE ENTERTAINMENT One of the oldest media companies in India, Zee's businesses include television broadcasting, video streaming and film production. Its national broadcast portfolio includes approximately 48 television channels as well as a streaming platform. Japan's Sony Group in January terminated a $10 billion merger deal with Zee, two years in the making, citing unresolved “closing conditions” and leadership conflicts. SONY INDIA In its 29th year of operations, Sony Pictures Networks India, the subsidiary of the Sony Group, operates 26 channels ranging from general entertainment to sports and films. It claims its content reaches up to 700 million viewers in India and is available in 167 countries. Sony also operates the Sony LIV video streaming platform in India. NETFLIX Streaming giant Netflix sees India as a key market. During a recent visit to India, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos was quoted as saying that he sees its Indian subscriber base growing to 100 million over time, from around 10 million currently. AMAZON PRIME Amazon Prime Video is estimated to have around 20 million users in India. Its Indian aggregation service, Channels, offers subscriptions to other global and local video streaming services. BENNETT COLEMAN AND COMPANY Headquartered in Mumbai and established in 1913, the company produces its flagship newspaper, The Times of India, and has extensive assets in broadcasting, publishing, radio, film and entertainment. The story continues SOLEIL TV NETWORK Dominant in southern India, Sun TV operates 35 television channels in six languages, as well as 69 FM radio stations and three daily newspapers. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Dhwani Pandya in Mumbai; editing by Kevin Liffey)

