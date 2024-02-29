“It’s like being kicked in the balls.”





Summary Ray Winstone found Marvel's reshoot process for Black Widow to be a nightmare, feeling that her performance was criticized.

Although he said it was “soul destroying”, Winstone was contractually obligated to reshoot his scenes even if he wished to be recast.

Marvel's approach to reshoots left Winstone frustrated, but indicated he had a good experience up to that point.



One of the Black Widow Villain Actors breaks his silence on the making of the 2021 film, criticizing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's recovery process. Phase 4 got off to a rocky start as Marvel Studios was impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic. That is why Black Widow was one of the few MCU films to struggle in 2021, as theaters still struggled to get audiences back to their seats due to health protocols. Ray Winstone, who was part of the Black Widow cast as the villainous Dreykov, revealed in a recent interview with Radio schedules that he had a less than great experience during additional photography for the MCU film Phase 4. When it came to reshoots, Winstone wished he had been recast. He shared the following:

It was good until you had to reshoot it. Then you find out that a few producers have dropped out, and your performance is too strong, too strong… That's how Marvel works. It can be soul-destroying because you feel like you're doing a great job.

I actually said, “You should recast it because that was it for me.”

And you end up doing it again because you're hired to do it. Otherwise, you end up in court.

It's like getting kicked in the balls

.

Will Black Widow 2 ever happen with Yelena Belova?

Scarlett Johansson's time with Marvel Studios is over; Florence Pugh has now become the second actress to take on the role following her debut as Yelena Belova. However, this raises the question of whether Black Widow 2 it will happen one day with Pugh. Since the first film was not a commercial success with a budget of $288.5 million, Black Widow 2 is not possible in the foreseeable future. However, the MCU has been using Yelena elsewhere since her return to the Hawk Eye TV show. In 2025, Pugh will return as Yelena in Love at first sight film that she recently started filming, in which she will be one of the central characters of the story. Time will tell where the new Black Widow will appear next Love at first sightas Marvel Studios has yet to reveal any other projects for her. Black Widow Black Widow is a film about Natasha Romanoff on her quests between films Civil war And Infinity War. It is the 24th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first solo film for Black Widow, one of the original six Avengers. The character has already appeared in seven MCU films, including all four. Avengers movies. Black Widow was originally scheduled for May 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Director Cate Shortland Release date July 9, 2021 Studio(s) wonder Distributor(s) Disney Duration 134 minutes

Even if Black Widow 2 This never ends up happening, there are plenty of MCU movies and TV shows where Yelena can be used and fleshed out further as a character. If anything, Black Widow was a solid starting point for Yelena and established her relationship with Natasha. As the world prepares for her return to the MCU in 2025, fans can relive Yelena's debut in Black Widow on Disney+ and via Blu-Ray/DVD. Source: Radio schedules Key release dates

