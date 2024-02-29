Big Holidays This Weekend in Lake County

You'd think it was a “festival for us all” with all the festivals and exhibitions happening this weekend. Enough to make an entertainment journalist's head spin.

From air shows and art exhibits to educational workshops and culinary exhibits, there's plenty of fun, deliciousness and food for thought to enjoy in Lake County this weekend.

FRIDAY ONLY

First Friday Food Truck Night returns to Clermont

Historic Downtown Clermont's First Friday Food Truck Night returns to dining spots around charming Montrose Street, just off Lake Minneola, on March 1, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Whether you're hungry for a meal or just craving something sweet, there's something for you. , and stores will remain open to provide retail therapy. Details: clermontfl.gov/298/Historic-Downtown.

Legos? Yes, that and much more on First Friday in Eustis

Eustis First Fridays are a lot of fun with a great community vibe, and the March Lego-themed event should be another great time in historic downtown from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event includes a Brick Lab with Lego Car Racing and free mini flags for the first 200 kids, and kids of all ages can have fun building with Lego blocks. Food vendors offering a variety of treats as well as retail vendors selling items and more will line the streets of downtown.

On stage, Eustis will welcome Orlando's Think Big Band, known in the region for its classic rock, country, soul and funky blues. Visitors can listen or dance to the music and also enjoy visiting the many shops and restaurants downtown. Details : eustis.org or visit facebook.com/CityofEustis/events for updates.

Bring your appetite to Taste of Lake

Enjoy some of the best food from Lake County area restaurants at a delicious annual expo hosted by the Leesburg Area Chamber of Commerce. Restaurants compete for the best of the best in categories such as Best Entree, Best Appetizer, Best Dessert, Best Drink and more.

Depending on the room, you can “stroll through our beer garden and try a variety of local craft beers, ales and ciders.” Hear great live entertainment, learn about local businesses, and enjoy an evening of community connections.”

This event will take place at the Venetian Center at 6 p.m. on March 1st. Tickets are $35 in advance, $45 at the door, $30 for military, teachers and first responders.Details on the chamber's Facebook page.

FRIDAY SATURDAY

Dazzling air shows, naughty food and live music at the Tavares Festival

The citizens of Tavares love two things: barbecue and seaplanes, and you can enjoy both and more at the town's 16th annual Planes, Tunes & BBQ. Come to Wooton Park in historic downtown Tavares on March 1-2 to enjoy free air/drone shows, live music and plenty of entertainment.

Leave work early Friday as the event festivities begin at 4 p.m. Singer-songwriter Reece will open the show with his unique country sound, and Kings County will close the event with a bold blend of modern country and classic rock classics.

On Saturday, food vendors will feed hungry partygoers while seaplane pilots compete in Seaplane-A-Palooza flying competitions. The crowd's favorite, we're told, is the melon bomb drop. Dallas Tyler performs country music hits and aerial performances from professional aerobatic pilots Chef Clemmens Kuhlig, Doug Litton, Jerry “Jive” Kerby and John Black will dazzle the crowd. Free entry. Details: tavares.org.

SATURDAY SUNDAY

“All Kinds of Art” at Leesburg Art Festival March 2-3

The 47th annual Leesburg Art Festival will take place this spring, taking over Main Street March 2-3. In addition to visual arts, music and dance, you can hear stories and more at a literary festival presented in partnership with the Leesburg Public Library, spotlighting 24 authors reading and selling their books. Additionally, art activities for children, the Heart of Florida Model A Club, food and drinks, and much more can be enjoyed.

Festival events include a vocal performance from Beacon College, Barbara Gomulka on piano on Main Street, a Leesburg High School orchestra, and a dance performance from The Not Quite Ripe! improvisation group.

It's all happening on Main Street and in different areas of downtown Leesburg and at the Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 W. Magnolia St., Leesburg, through March 30. Details : leesburgarts.com.

Weekends at the Domaine’s free open-air concerts

Bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy free live music at Lakeridge Winery this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. No coolers or outside food and drinks are permitted. Entrance and parking are free. Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards is located at 19239 US 27 N, Clermont. VisitLakeridgewinery.comfor more details on its wines and other products.

Fun for adults and children and strawberry picking at the local farm

Bring the kids, your sweetheart or just yourself to have fun and stock up on berries at Southern Hill Farms in Clermont. Participation in the farm's seasonal U-pick events is free, but pets are not allowed. Live music and food trucks, blueberry lemonade, farm-made cocktails and seasonal craft beer will be available. An unlimited play bracelet costs $22 (plus tax) for children 42 inches and over, $18 (plus tax) for younger children. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on February 24 and 25, at 16651 chemin Schofield, Clermont. Entry closes at 5:30 p.m. Details : southernhillfarms.com.

SATURDAY ONLY

Be like Robin Hood at the Groveland Archery Festival

Archers of all ages will shoot to score at Groveland this Saturday. The edgy fun runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 2 at Downtown Festival Park – 117 N. Main Ave, Groveland. Details: Email Captain Schirra McDaniel at[email protected]or call 352-636-0197.

EcoExpo brings sustainability tips and fun to Lake Square Mall

Attend an exhibit presented by the Lake County Conservation Council, featuring approximately 50 exhibits from government agencies, nonprofit conservation organizations, and green businesses.

This is where you can examine 20 environmental maps of Lake County produced by GIS, or view local artwork featured in a poster competition for Lake County high school students, where 50 competition posters will be on display with prices announced during the event. If you love all things flora and fauna, the Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis will feature an interactive discovery exhibit.

The exhibitions will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 20 speakers from government, academia and business will speak on topics including smart growth, sustainability, energy alternatives, climate change and community resilience. The keynote speaker will be Lake County Commissioner Doug Shields. Further discussions will take place throughout the day. Lake Square Shopping Center is located at 10401 US 441 in Leesburg. Details: lcconservationcouncil.org .

A little Tokyo in Eustis via a koto performance and a Japanese workshop

Want something that will take you away from the same old same old? The Arching Oaks Arts and Cultural Center in Eustis will welcome Shiho Yamashita from@13strings_of_melodyfor a performance on the Koto (Japanese harp) followed by an educational workshop. Registration for this event is now open atarchingoaks.org. $15 includes entry to the show and workshop. Arching Oaks is located at 37114 N. Thrill Hill Road, Eustis. Details: facebook.com/archingoaks.

SUNDAY ONLY

Free Bike Safety Workshop at Adrenaline Bike Works

Did you know that Florida leads the nation in fatal bicycle accidents according to U.S. News and World Report, but the number of cyclists taking to our streets continues to rise? The goal of the March 3 bicycle safety workshop is to impart best safety practices to cyclists. For example, by law, motorists must give cyclists 3 feet of space when passing, and cyclists are also required to obey traffic signals.

“Why would a retired Canadian police organizer team up with retired American law enforcement officers from Adrenaline Bicycle Works to organize this event?” asked event organizer Skip Bloxham. “For me, it is the painful memory of our most dreaded task of informing our loved ones of a road tragedy.” Guest speakers include Jim Dobson (The Bike Lawyer) and Kelly Murphy of the Florida Bicycle Association.

Learn how to prevent future bike tragedies from happening on Sunday, March 3 at 11 a.m. at Adrenaline Bike Works, 206 N. Highland St., Mount Dora. Details: 352-782-0293 or email [email protected].

Hosting an event in or near Lake County? Send description and photo (without text, please) to [email protected]. Please notify us at least two weeks in advance.