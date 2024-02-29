Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Includes Notable Music Industry Names | Entertainment

Recent sexual abuse lawsuits against music impresario Sean “Diddy” Combs have damaged his reputation and career. But a new lawsuit from music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones makes explosive new claims about Combs' alleged abuse and misconduct in graphic detail, also naming several high-profile artists and music executives.

Jones, who worked closely with Combs on his recent album “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” sued him Monday in New York federal court, alleging that Combs sexually and physically assaulted him, claiming was engaged in sex trafficking and ran his entourage as a “RICO enterprise” that operated like a criminal organization. Jones' lawsuit contains what he says are photos, videos and screenshots corroborating his allegations.

Combs has denied previous allegations against him, including those from a former partner, Cassie, R&B singerwhose trial in November launched a wave of complaints against Combs under New York's Adult Survivors Act.

Combs' attorney, Shawn Holley, said in a statement that Jones' “reckless naming of events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to make the headlines.

“We have overwhelming and indisputable evidence that his claims are complete lies,” Holley said. “We will examine these wild allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

Jones' lawsuit is a sprawling document that names well-known music executives, celebrities and minor players in Combs' circle. Although some famous names are redacted (although they are alluded to with blind object-type clues), here is a guide to the many names that appear in the combination.

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones

A Chicago-born producer who has recorded with gospel-inspired groups like the Clark Sisters and the Georgia Mass Choir. Jones produced nine songs on Diddy's “Love Album” between September 2022 and November 2023.

Sean “Diddy” Combs

The producer, Bad Boy Entertainment founder, media executive and celebrity spokesperson, has had a monumental hip-hop career dating back to the early 1990s. He helped launch the career of the Notorious B.I.G., recorded his own records platinum and oversaw ventures that made him one of the richest men in music. However, the allegations from last year's lawsuits have made him toxic in the industry, and Jones' new claims will likely add to that feeling.

Among the many allegations in the suit, Jones said Combs greeted and sexually harassed him while they worked at Combs in Los Angeles, New York, Florida and on a yacht in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He claims Combs forced him to recruit sex workers and participate in group sex with him, and that Combs drugged him in February last year. He also said Combs was involved in a shooting at a Hollywood recording studio in 2022.

Justin Dior Combs

Diddy's adult son who Jones says was also present during the 2022 filming at Chalice Recording Studios. Jones alleges that Justin solicited sex workers to team up around Diddy and participated in the “freak-off” group sex events. A representative for Justin Combs said in a statement: “Justin Combs categorically denies these absurd allegations. They are nothing but lies! This is a clear example of a desperate person taking desperate measures in the hope of one day There will be legal consequences for ANY defamatory statements made about the Combs family.

Kristina Khorram

Diddy's chief of staff who Jones alleges in his lawsuit recruited sex workers for Combs and “would ask his staff to pop champagne,” DeLeon [tequila]and bottles of Ciroc alcohol containing ecstasy and other [illicit] drugs” and “forced all employees, from the butler, chef to housekeepers, to carry around a pouch or fanny pack filled with cocaine, GHB, ecstasy” and other drugs. Khorram did not did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ethiopia Habtemariam

The former CEO of Motown Records, who partnered with Combs on his Love Records label. Jones claims that Habtemariam visited Combs' homes during writing sessions and social gatherings, and that she “had a duty and obligation to ensure that sex workers and underage girls were not not present, and that Mr. Combs was not lacing the alcohol with date rape drugs.” A representative for Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lucian Grainge

THE CEO of Universal Music Group, the world's largest record label conglomerate and parent company of Motown. Jones claims that Grainge also “attended several Love Album listening parties at Mr. Combs' home in Los Angeles, California,” where some of the alleged misconduct took place. A representative for Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stevie J.

Music producer and longtime Bad Boy Entertainment affiliate who worked on Diddy's debut album in 1997. Stevie J also worked on “The Love Album” with Jones, who claimed that Combs “had access to Stevie J and his knowledge of Mr. Jones's admiration of Stevie J for grooming and seducing Mr. Jones. Stevie J told TMZ in an interview, “These allegations are false and my attorney will handle them going forward.”

The one in Miami

The City Girls rapper who Jones alleges in the lawsuit was part of a group that “collected a monthly fee to work as a sex worker from Mr. Combs and received payment via wire transfer.” Jones also alleges that Yung Miami's cousin, unnamed in the suit, sexually assaulted him at a party in 2022. Representatives for Yung Miami did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cuba Gooding Jr.

The actor who, Jones claims, made sexual advances toward him on Diddy's yacht after Diddy “groomed him up to pass off to his friends.” Gooding's manager did not respond to a request for comment.

“G”

A friend of Justin Combs, Jones, says he was shot at Chalice Studios in 2022. Jones claims members of Diddy's crew were instructed to lie about the location of the shooting.

Faheem Muhammad

Diddy's head of security, who Jones said “had the power to make people and problems disappear” and served as an intermediary between the LAPD and Diddy after the Chalice shooting. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Robin Greenhill

Diddy's accountant, who Jones said oversaw payments to sex workers. Greenhill, of Tri Star Sports & Entertainment, is best known for working with Britney Spears' father to oversee the singer's conservatorship; Britney Spears accused Greenhill of intrusive surveillance. A representative for Tri Star declined to comment.

By Forrest Taylor

A Love Records A&R executive who Jones claims threatened him after Jones demanded to be paid for his production work. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brendan Paul

Jones claims in the lawsuit that Paul “works as Mr. Combs' mule.” He acquired and distributed Mr. Combs’ drugs and weapons.” He could not be located for comment.

Frankie Santella

Jones alleges that Santella “transported the money and paid for the guns and drugs” alongside Paul. He could not be located for comment.

Moy Baun

Jones claims Baun helped recruit sex workers for “freak-offs” at Diddy's. He could not be located for comment.

Jose Cruz

Diddy's IT director, who Jones says oversees the hidden cameras placed in Diddy's homes and is “the gatekeeper of all [Mr. Combs] recordings” of events that occurred in his home. He could not be located for comment.

2024 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.