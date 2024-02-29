Rebecca Ferguson says an idiot actor yelled at her on set





Who hurt him?

Photo: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Deuxmoi is so 2023. What's chic now is that celebrities are dropping their own blind items for fans to look through and find someone to blame online. In a February 27 podcast episode Reigns with Josh Smith, Rebecca Ferguson, who is currently promoting Dunes 2, said she recently had a co-star who was so toxic that she refused to act with him. “I did a movie with an absolutely idiotic co-star, and this human being was so anxious and angry because this person couldn't get the scenes out,” Ferguson said. And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I was yelled at and crying when I walked off set. Ultimately, Ferguson refused to act on him, despite being No. 1 on the call list, telling him, “Get off my set.” You can leave. I'll work for a tennis ball. I never want to see you again. Ferguson specifically stated that this was not Hugh Jackman or Tom Cruise and clarified that this had happened over the last ten or 12 years of work. Dwayne the Rock Johnson, Ferguson's co-star in 2014 Hercules, seemed to intentionally withdraw from the race. I hate seeing this but I love seeing her stand up to bullshit, he tweeted in response to the event. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven to our set. I love this woman. I would like to know who did this. People who should be nervous about being on the Rocks' shit list include Jake Gyllenhaal (his co-star in 2017). Life), Michael Fassbender (2017 The Snowman), Ewan McGregor (2019s Doctor Sleep) and Chris Hemsworth (2019s Men in Black: International). We shouldn't speculate further, but if you ask us [redacted for legal reasons]. Related

