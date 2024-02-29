Residents and tourists flock to get a glimpse of Hollywood magic

Read this article in Spanish here.

There was a sense of calm before the storm at San Juan Bautista State Park as the crew completed afternoon preparations for the Feb. 26 evening shoot of director Paul Thomas Anderson's untitled film known as BC Project.

Some of the crew relaxed on picnic tables and chairs set out in the plaza in front of the mission, now renamed Mercado Plaza, surrounded by posts decorated with brightly colored papel picado that swayed in the breeze . Others lingered near a neon sign outside the Plaza Hostel Bed & Breakfast, aka Zanetta House, which resignedly indicated there were no vacancies.

Crowds began gathering shortly after the streets closed at 2 p.m., two hours before the shooting began. Most of the action appeared to take place near the Texas Mason Building, at the corner of Second and Muckelemi streets.

The production uses the land across the street, near the Mission San Juan Bautista office, for trailers and a commissary. Six Ford F450 turbodiesel trucks, all ominously marked as Tactical Border Response Police, are parked nearby.

The wait was worth it for some of the crowd when they spotted actor Sean Penn, according to resident Dan Clifford. He said Penn left his trailer there and walked down Second Street, heading toward the State Parks Plaza Hotel Bar, the location of the first scenes filmed that evening.

He first stuck his head out and looked around, Clifford said. It was the only star I saw. Most of the time it was just people bringing things like costumes and makeup to the salon, but there were also a lot of people in Border Patrol costumes.

Actual law enforcement was also present, although they were fairly discreet as the crowds didn't seem particularly interested in testing the barriers between themselves and the filming, although Clifford did see one person being escorted off the set.

He tried to get in wherever he could, he said. He said he tried to go around the back of the mission and later I saw him near the fire department right before he got caught.

The largest crowd in the early evening was at the corner of Mariposa and Third streets, closest to the shooting. The team appeared to be shooting through a window at the far end of the lounge on Mariposa Street.

Entire families watched from behind the barricades and many people took videos with their phones, although a large light set up at the edge of the filming, pointed directly at the crowd, helped obscure any details of the proceedings.

Resident Kim Ramirez, who watched with her son Maverick on her shoulders, said she wanted him to witness the evening shooting, even though it was a school night. We went down to see with my cousin and my two nephews, she said. It's pretty incredible. We never see so many people here.

While the whole town was impatiently waiting for the filming to begin, visitor Alana Tischer found herself in the crowd by chance. We came here just to see the mission, she said. But when we got here, we discovered the filming. I looked online and saw it starred Leonardo DiCaprio, and I thought, “That's really cool.”

Besides people watching from down the block, there was also a constant stream of people passing by and stopping at the intersection long enough to admire the scene and join in the festive atmosphere.

There was a feeling that attending the filming was like a cool community gathering, Clifford said. I ran into a bunch of people I hadn't seen in a while, all saying it was a historic event, like when they filmed Vertigo here. We're going to talk about this for a long time.

Filming also took place on February 27 and will continue on February 28 starting at 4 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m.

