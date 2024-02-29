Richard Lewis, comedian and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actor, dies at 76





Humorist Richard Lewis is dead, his the representative confirms to ET. He was 76 years old. Lewis' representative, Jeff Abraham, said the actor and comedian died Tuesday evening after suffering a heart attack. “His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all their love, friendship and support and asks for their privacy at this time,” the statement added. The artist – born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Englewood, New Jersey – is perhaps best known for his role on the '80s sitcom. Everything but love alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, playing Prince John in the 1993 film Robin Hood: men in tights and more recently for playing a fictionalized version of himself in Larry David's HBO series, Calm your enthusiasm. After learning of Lewis' death, HBO told ET in a statement: “We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic genius, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member from HBO and Calm your enthusiasm families, our most sincere condolences go to his family, his friends and all the fans who were able to count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter. » Lewis began his comedy career – which is often described as dark, self-deprecating humor – at open mics in New York's Greenwich Village. From there, he gained notoriety in the 80s and 90s when he frequently performed his stand-up routines on Tonight's show, and other late-night programs. Richard Lewis with Larry David in June 2013. – Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI In April 2023, Lewis revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease two years previously and would no longer perform on stage. “I went to a neurologist and they did a brain scan and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and that was about two years ago,” he said at the time. “But luckily I caught it late in life and it's said to progress very slowly, if at all, and I'm on the right medication so I'm fine.” “I guess I just wanted to let you know where things are,” concluded his 2023 post. “I'm done with stand-up. I'm just focusing on writing and acting .I have Parkinson's disease, but I'm under a doctor's care and everything is fine and I love my wife, I love my little puppy, and I love all my friends and fans, and now you know where it's been over the last three and a half years. God bless you.” Lewis makes an appearance in the final season of Calm your enthusiasm, which is currently streaming on Max. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Lapinsky, whom he married in 2005. RELATED CONTENT:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.etonline.com/richard-lewis-comedian-and-curb-your-enthusiasm-actor-dead-at-76-220663 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos