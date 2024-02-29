Conor McGregor admits he probably has some enemies in Hollywood after failing to live up to his past deals





Conor McGregor said he won't apologize to anyone after becoming the first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history, but it turns out he might actually have some regrets about his career outside the cage. As he rose to superstardom in the UFC, McGregor suddenly became a hot target for Hollywood, with directors and actors clamoring for the chance to work with him. Rumors swirled for years that McGregor was considering one project or another, but he ultimately refused to commit to anything until he eventually signed on to star in the next film. Relay reboot, which is set to release on March 21. Looking back, McGregor admits that he probably mistreated some people by showing interest in projects but never actually accepting the roles he was offered. I had turned down several roles during my rise, McGregor said. Total movie. I saw directors show up at the fight camp, really good-looking directors who were making really high-end films, and over and over again, they would come to me, and I would always turn them down. I would leave people a little high and dry. I probably have a few enemies that I don't really know because I said I could do it. In 2016, McGregor was announced as a cast member alongside Vin Diesel in xXx: The return of Alex Cage, only to abandon the project following a shocking loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 196. Diesel claimed McGregor had a role written specifically for him, but needed to rediscover his manhood after suffering his first UFC defeat . The director of this project, DJ Caruso, said he was really upset when McGregor withdrew from the film. His role ultimately went to fellow UFC veteran Michael Bisping. With plenty of downtime as he recovered from a broken leg suffered in his last fight with Dustin Poirier in 2021, McGregor decided that the Relay The reboot would be the perfect entry into an acting career, although it doesn't look like he'll start jumping on more offers anytime soon. McGregor made it clear that fighting was still his priority, but he enjoyed his role as Knox, a mercenary sent to take down Jake Gyllenhaal's character in the film and is glad he waited. Relay for his acting debut. “I was just in awe of the whole thing, to be honest with you, the whole process,” McGregor said. I didn't know how I was going to do it. I didn't know if I was going to like it, to be honest. I am a fighter. It's my bread and butter. That's where I come from. I'm not an actor, but I'm in show business. That was my vibe. I felt that. I enjoyed every second of it.

