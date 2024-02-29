Control AV Sets a New Standard for Cruise Ship Entertainment with Icon of the Seas Project | Business





MIAMI, February 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ControlOF, a leading leader in audio-visual design and installation, marks a significant milestone with the successful completion of the sound, lighting and video systems on Royal Caribbean's latest flagship, Icon of the Seas. This remarkable achievement cements the ship's status as the world's largest cruise ship, offering passengers an unprecedented entertainment experience on the high seas. Featuring an impressive range of 68 distinct entertainment venues, from cozy piano bars to a majestic Broadway-style theater, Icon of the Seas sets a new standard for onboard entertainment. Control AV, with offices in the United States, Finland, Spain and Colombia, has assembled its team of engineers from around the world to deliver cutting-edge audio, visual and lighting systems. This collaborative effort took nearly five years to bring the designs of Royal Caribbean and its designers to life, merging art and science to create an immersive and unforgettable experience for passengers. A notable innovation is the introduction of the revolutionary L-acoustics L-ISA system into the ship's theater, elevating the acoustic experience to unprecedented levels at sea. This cutting-edge technology offers guests a level of immersion that usually only found at prominent land-based entertainment venues. Additionally, Control AV collaborates with DAS Audio, a leading innovator renowned for its line of outdoor speakers. DAS Audio systems are strategically installed on all open decks, ensuring exceptional sound quality and coverage. Guests aboard Icon of the Seas can enjoy crisp, clear sound whether they are lounging poolside or strolling along the promenade, enriching their overall onboard experience. “This project represents a pinnacle in maritime entertainment technology. We are delighted to contribute to the success of Icon of the Seas, enhancing the onboard passenger experience through our innovative audiovisual solutions,” said Amir El Yordi, president of Control AV. Icon of the Seas, a marvel of modern engineering, offers all the amenities expected of a vessel of her caliber. From captivating shows to exhilarating cinematic experiences, the ship promises to redefine cruise entertainment. For more information about Control AV and its groundbreaking projects, please visit the Control AV website. About Control AV: Control AV is a leading audio-visual design and installation company with a global presence, specializing in providing cutting-edge solutions for entertainment and technology integration. With a boutique approach and offices around the world, Control AV has been at the forefront of transforming cruise ship entertainment. View original content to download multimedia: ^ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/control-av-sets-new-standard-for-cruise-ship-entertainment-with-icon-of-the-seas-project-302073231.html SOURCE control off

