Hollywood comes to San Juan Bautista | Gilroy Dispatch

Crew members and security personnel are remaining tight-lipped about a major Hollywood production featuring stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, which is being filmed on location in downtown San Juan Bautista. Filming on the film, currently known only as the BC Project, began Feb. 25 and is expected to resume several days this week in the historic downtown area. Although the cast's biggest stars were presumably on hand for filming, their appearance was elusive as spectators gathered and security teams kept a tight perimeter around the filming and production areas. Production crews were in town a few weeks before filming, according to local residents. On February 26, crowds of fans and local residents gathered outside cordoned off production areas, including for a nighttime scene in front of the San Juan Bautista Plaza Hotel, hoping to meet or catch a glimpse of the movie stars . Kenny Holthouse, a local resident, showed up Monday evening in downtown San Juan Bautista, where the filming was taking place. He said he grew up on a cattle ranch there and still lives there. I remember the years 1954-1955, when Hollywood came here to film Vertigo, he said. I met Jimmy Stewart and Kim Novak, the stars of the film. And I met Alfred Hitchcock. It was a big deal. I was also hired to build some bricks and do some renovation work on the Mission. Details about BC Project and its plot or release date are scarce. Trucks associated with the film parked in downtown San Juan Bautista bore the Warner Brothers logo. According to IMDb.com, BC Project is directed and written by Paul Thomas Anderson and stars DiCaprio, Penn, Teyana Taylor and Wood Harris. Anderson is known for directing Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood and other hit Hollywood films. The IMDb page adds: Plot under wraps. San Juan Bautista City Manager Don Reynolds told media earlier this week that hotels in and around the historic city have been booked for several weeks, likely in connection with the BC Project filming. Crew employees carry racks of costumes onto the set of a major production studio in downtown San Juan Bautista on February 26. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

Crowds of locals and visitors gathered in historic San Juan Bautista on Feb. 26 to try to catch a glimpse of the famous actors who will star in BC Project. Photo: Tarmo Hannula Kenny Holthouse, who grew up on a cattle ranch in San Juan Bautista, said that as a child he remembers meeting Jimmy Stewart, Kim Novak and filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock while filming the Hollywood film Vertigo in San Juan Bautista. Photo: Tarmo Hannula



